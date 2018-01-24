2018 World Car Awards Nominees are Out

autoevolution
 

Nearly two months before the start of the  2018 New York International Auto Show,  the specialists from the World Car Awards (WCOTY) have announced the nominees for the following six categories: World Car of the Year, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, World Car Design of the Year and the World Urban Car.
No less than 82 automotive journalists have had their say, each contributing in some degree to the list of finalists you will find in the attached press release below. It's worth mentioning that the World Car Awards doesn't take into account any sales figures or any other measurable aspect of the automotive industry.

Instead, the nominations are based on what may be considered subjective criteria, such as styling, comfort, utility and even what the organizers call the “'Wow!' factor, also known as emotional appeal.

The ten 2018 World Car finalists are Alfa Romeo Giulia, BMW X3, Kia Stinger, Land Rover Discovery, Mazda CX-5, Nissan LEAF, Range Rover Velar, Toyota Camry, Volkswagen T-Roc.

The list was narrowed down from a much broader one. Among the models eligible to make it to this year's final were the Dacia Duster, Opel Insignia or the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Last year, the winner of the journalists' world car competition was the Jaguar F-Pace, followed closely by two models of the Volkswagen group, the Audi Q5, and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Whereas the Germans had no less than four finalists in the top ten in 2017, for this year only one made the cut, the T-Roc.

“The World Car Awards is more than just an awards program. World Car has a dual mission of celebrating the best of today and inspiring the best of tomorrow with a focus on excellence and innovation on a global scale,” the organizers say in a press statement.

“Our community of experts connects, influences and ultimately tells the stories of the cars, their technologies and their role in our world. This important connection is also how we seek to drive innovation.”
