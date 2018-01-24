autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Spied in Production Trim, Shows Fixed Rear Wing

While Porsche dealers across the world are busy taking delivery of 991.2 specials like the GT3 and the GT3 RS, Zuffenhausen engineers keep themselves busy by testing the next-generation 911. And the new Neunelfer has now entered its advanced development stages. For instance, as you can notice in the spyshots we have here, the next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo now sports the production body.
Compared to the next-generation 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet prototypes, the Turbo tester packs plenty of clues that point to its supercar status.

Up front the twin LED strips cast in the role of daytime running lights meet a slightly revised apron. As usual with the 911, most of the action takes place at the posterior, though.

This is where we find a fixed rear wing that clearly differentiates itself from the active element of the Carrera models. The rear apron also gives the Turbo aura away, packing trapezoidally shaped exhaust tips and trying to hide vents underneath the camo.

The generation change will bring even sharper handling and there are at least two updates that will take the credit for this.

First of all, we have the wider tracks of the car, which were clearly visible when the Turbo was being tested using a mule based on the current car.

Secondly, we're expecting the newcomer's chassis, which should be related to that of the current car, to allow the engine to sit slightly closer to the center of the car, which should improve the balance.

As for the firepower, Porsche could retire the current twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six, coming up with a new unit. And while the standard Turbo is expected to deliver around 600 hp, the wildest rumors out there talk about a potentially hybridized Turbo S E-Hybrid replacing the gas-only Turbo S, as with the Panamera and the Cayenne (the SUV's hybrid range-topper has yet to be released).

Returning to the test car we have here, the photos don't allow us to zoom in on the dashboard, but we'll remind you the new generation will bring a digital instrument cluster, albeit with the traditional center-mounted analog rev counter maintaining its role - we added a set of interior spyshots to the gallery above.

The next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo should land next year, with this probably coming as a 2020 model.
