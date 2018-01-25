autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Plug-In Hybrid To Launch Around 2023, Mild-Hybrid 992 Incoming

In the history of the 911, there have been two particular moments that changed the recipe for Germany’s ultimate sports car. First off, the 930 Turbo changed our perception of what the 911 can do when floored. Then came the 996, and with it, the air-cooled boxer was consigned to history. 
The 930 Turbo came out in 1974, and the 996 followed in 1996. That’s more than two decades between them, which means that Porsche is cooking something up for the Neunelfer. Remember those rumors about hybridization? After repeatedly denying the hearsay, the German automaker came clean and said that such a powertrain is considered for the 992 gen.

Now comes a further confirmation from none other than Oliver Blume, the man tasked with heading Porsche. Speaking to Automobile Mag, the chief executive officer said: “We are looking at a plug-in hybrid 911. It will be launched as soon as there is a market for it, which analysts say will be around 2023.” On that bombshell, care to guess what’s in the pipeline?

The report mentions the 3.0-liter boxer engine with a 94-horsepower and 229-lb.ft. electric motor, plus a battery rated at 10.8 kWh. To this effect, the most eco-friendly of 992 variants should be good for 485 horsepower, 561 pound-feet of torque, zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 197 miles per hour. Whichever way you look at it, those are impressive figures for what might be the heaviest member of the 992 family.

Porsche is expected to develop the plug-in hybrid powertrain around “torque vectoring and mid-range grunt,” not all-electric driving range. Automobile Mag further mentions on-demand AWD and a button that boosts torque for 20 seconds at a time. If you insist, chances are the electric range of the 911 PHEV is “in excess of 40 miles” (64 kilometers).

Before the plug-in hybrid comes into focus, Porsche will first update the 3.0-liter boxer with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mated to the EA9A2 engine, the system reportedly contributes with 20 horsepower and 52 pound-feet of torque.

