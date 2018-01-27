Porsche Explains Brake Squeal, Talks Added Brake Pad Weights

Porsche brakes can sometimes squeal, as is the case with the hardware of other go-fast machines packing super-sized rotos and grabbers. A brief Google search will reveal plenty of sporscar and supercar owners complaining about this on forums and seeking advice on how to make their brakes shut up. Well, the German automotive producer has now stepped forth to explain the reason behind the brakes impersonating mice.

6 photos



To be more precise, you'll witness the Porscha people approaching the matter from tons of angles - from showcasing the squeal experienced by the racecars that make up the P brand's pedigree to taking one behind the engineering scenes, the company is determined to convince owners that it's alright for brakes to squeal.



The company even showcases the added weights installed on the calipers that prevent certain vibration for causing even more off sounds. This matter is so serious that the engineers agreed with adding unsprung mass just to make the stopping hardware quieter.



Based on cars we've driven, as well as on forum talk, brake squeal can become even more serious with ceramic hardware. In fact, this seems to be one of the hidden reasons for choosing the still-uber-capable standard steel brakes instead of the



Of course, if you go for the latter, whose presence is signified by the banana-colored calipers, you'll get superior fading resistance on the track, as well as reduced unsprung mass, which also helps improve comfort on the road.



This is an excellent opportunity to remind you of the more or less unspoken



Going past this deceleration dedication statement, we need to mention that this video does make us wonder why Porsche test cars sometimes wear red and blue roof lights that make them resemble police vehicles...



And if you're looking for an example of diplomacy, the piece of Zuffenhausen-delivered footage at the bottom of the page is what you need.To be more precise, you'll witness the Porscha people approaching the matter from tons of angles - from showcasing the squeal experienced by the racecars that make up the P brand's pedigree to taking one behind the engineering scenes, the company is determined to convince owners that it's alright for brakes to squeal.The company even showcases the added weights installed on the calipers that prevent certain vibration for causing even more off sounds. This matter is so serious that the engineers agreed with adding unsprung mass just to make the stopping hardware quieter.Based on cars we've driven, as well as on forum talk, brake squeal can become even more serious with ceramic hardware. In fact, this seems to be one of the hidden reasons for choosing the still-uber-capable standard steel brakes instead of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) option.Of course, if you go for the latter, whose presence is signified by the banana-colored calipers, you'll get superior fading resistance on the track, as well as reduced unsprung mass, which also helps improve comfort on the road.This is an excellent opportunity to remind you of the more or less unspoken Porsche rule talking about the German machines needing to go from 60 mph to 0 in half the time it takes them to do the opposite.Going past this deceleration dedication statement, we need to mention that this video does make us wonder why Porsche test cars sometimes wear red and blue roof lights that make them resemble police vehicles...