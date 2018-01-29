autoevolution
 

Meissen Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Gearbox Gem in Canada

29 Jan 2018, 12:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While it's obvious that any 2018 Porsche 911 GT3s is special, certain examples of the GT devil can stand out even more than others. And the Paint to Sample machine we have here brings a brilliant example of this.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
The hue covering this Neunelfer is called Meissen Blue and we'd label it as a deceiving color. For one thing, Porschephiles whop have admired the hue in person know that pictures don't do it justice.

Then there's the fact that this color can be difficult to label. One might expect Neunelfer shades to come in two main forms. There are extrovert colors, such as Miami Blue, which scream at one, as well as discreet hues, such as White, that allow the Neunelfer to showcase its understated aura. Well, we're having trouble placing Meissen Blue in any of the two categories.

Another important color for the exterior of this Porscha is silver, with the shade being used for the wheels, as well as for the inner graphics of the headlights - the car features the optional all-LED units. Speaking of which, while the delivery protection might not allow you to see the yellow calipers of the supercar, we can tell you that the thing packs PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Grey was also used inside the car, where this is used for the deviated stitching, leather-clad steering column included. The interior is also adorned with Meissen Blue, with the hue being used for the center console trim and air vent surrounds. Heck, the name of the hue is even found on the door entry sills.

Speaking of the cabin, this also accommodates the full bucket seats shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.

This 991.2 GT3, which will spend most of its days in Toronto, Canada, shares a garage with at least another Zuffenhausen machine, namely a Cayman GT4 finished in Mint Green.


 

Presenting the first known PTS Meissen Blue (meissenblau; non-metallic UNI; Z54) 991.2 GT3, just delivered for one of our readers Karim @kkabbara in my hometown of Toronto, Canada. I typically wait on featuring until at least the wheel wraps come off, but this example is too good not to be shared earlier. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Additionally, note the extended deviated interior stitching in grey (including on the steering casing column, which is a detail and a separate option I advocate for), as well as the painted center console trim and air vent surrounds in matching Meissen Blue, and the custom script of “meissenblau” on the door sills. Karim also owns a PTS Mint Green GT4, which I’ve personally seen roaming the streets of Toronto. More photos of this example to come in due time. Many thanks to Karim for sharing these photos. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:30am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  