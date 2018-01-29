Meissen Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Gearbox Gem in Canada

The hue covering this Neunelfer is called Meissen Blue and we'd label it as a deceiving color. For one thing, Porschephiles whop have admired the hue in person know that pictures don't do it justice.
Then there's the fact that this color can be difficult to label. One might expect Neunelfer shades to come in two main forms. There are extrovert colors, such as Miami Blue
, which scream at one, as well as discreet hues, such as White, that allow the Neunelfer to showcase its understated aura. Well, we're having trouble placing Meissen Blue in any of the two categories.
Another important color for the exterior of this Porscha is silver, with the shade being used for the wheels, as well as for the inner graphics of the headlights - the car features the optional all-LED units. Speaking of which, while the delivery protection might not allow you to see the yellow calipers of the supercar, we can tell you that the thing packs PCCB
(Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
Grey was also used inside the car, where this is used for the deviated stitching, leather-clad steering column included. The interior is also adorned with Meissen Blue, with the hue being used for the center console trim and air vent surrounds. Heck, the name of the hue is even found on the door entry sills.
Speaking of the cabin, this also accommodates the full bucket seats shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.
This 991.2 GT3, which will spend most of its days in Toronto, Canada, shares a garage with at least another Zuffenhausen machine, namely a Cayman GT4
finished in Mint Green.
Presenting the first known PTS Meissen Blue (meissenblau; non-metallic UNI; Z54) 991.2 GT3, just delivered for one of our readers Karim @kkabbara in my hometown of Toronto, Canada. I typically wait on featuring until at least the wheel wraps come off, but this example is too good not to be shared earlier. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Additionally, note the extended deviated interior stitching in grey (including on the steering casing column, which is a detail and a separate option I advocate for), as well as the painted center console trim and air vent surrounds in matching Meissen Blue, and the custom script of “meissenblau” on the door sills. Karim also owns a PTS Mint Green GT4, which I’ve personally seen roaming the streets of Toronto. More photos of this example to come in due time. Many thanks to Karim for sharing these photos. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS
