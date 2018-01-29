Meissen Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Gearbox Gem in Canada

Presenting the first known PTS Meissen Blue (meissenblau; non-metallic UNI; Z54) 991.2 GT3, just delivered for one of our readers Karim @kkabbara in my hometown of Toronto, Canada. I typically wait on featuring until at least the wheel wraps come off, but this example is too good not to be shared earlier. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Additionally, note the extended deviated interior stitching in grey (including on the steering casing column, which is a detail and a separate option I advocate for), as well as the painted center console trim and air vent surrounds in matching Meissen Blue, and the custom script of “meissenblau” on the door sills. Karim also owns a PTS Mint Green GT4, which I’ve personally seen roaming the streets of Toronto. More photos of this example to come in due time. Many thanks to Karim for sharing these photos. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:30am PST