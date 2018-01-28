Ice Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Frozen in Time

Another @PTSGT3 Exclusive: here is the first known PTS Ice Blue Metallic 991.2 GT3. This car was seen in Fargo, North Dakota by @trey_krumwiede and features satin platinum wheels, PCCBs, bucket seats, and a manual. If you look closely, you'll see that the rear wing is still covered, making this look like a Touring. This color was made famous by the 997 Turbo S. I've only ever seen this color on one 991.1 GT3, so it's nice to see this color so early in .2 production. This is just further proof that there were indeed many PTS slots for the .2s and the owners definitely did their homework. Cheers for sending these photos, Trey! Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- ÷: @trey_krumwiede #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #icebluemetallic #pts #ptsgt3

