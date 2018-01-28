Ice Blue Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Frozen in Time

Sure, the Ice Blue Metallic shade of this rear-engined animal will keep you staring at this Zuffenhausen delight for quite a while. But the still-covered wing of the 500 hp machine means one's imagination can easily run wild and portray this as a Touring Package
machine.
For one thing, this hue accentuates the timeless look of the Neunelfer. Speaking of which, it remains to be seen how well the 991.2 GT3 front bumper will age, but this is another story for another time.
The wheels of the track-savvy Porscha come in a platinum finish, with the rims accommodating yellow brake calipers, which means this land-to-land missile comes with the optional PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
Speaking of features, this Neunelfer comes with the standard Xenon headlights, while the configuration features the black inner graphics.
As for the cabin, this is where we find three pedals, which makes this supercar a member of the save-the-manuals movement. We'll remind you that it's been a brilliant week for six-speed 991.2 GT3
sightings, with the car we have here following many others down this path.
The humans wishing to enjoy the dynamic charms of this Neunelfers are aided by the hug-friendly full bucket seats, which, for instance, are shared with the all-mighty Porsche 918 Spyder.
In case you're wondering about the whereabouts of this Neunelfer, you should know that the supercar recently landed in Fargo, North Dakota.
"This color was made famous by the 997 Turbo S. I've only ever seen this color on one 991.1 GT3, so it's nice to see this color so early in .2 production. This is just further proof that there were indeed many PTS slots for the .2s and the owners definitely did their homework,
" the Instagram-based Porsche registry that delivered this machine states.
