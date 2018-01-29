autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Porsche Mission E vs New Porsche 911 Prototype Battle Shows New Design

With Porsche having introduced the all-new Panamera and Cayenne, along with specials for the Neunelfers (think: GT3 and GT2 RS), the automaker's development engineers now have two main tasks on their hands. The first is related to the near-future, involving completing the development of the Macan facelift and the 991.2 911 GT3 RS, while the second target the mid-term future, if we may call it so, involving the (partial) electrification of the Zuffehnausen lineup.
The Mission E, whose production version will get a different nameplate and land around 2020, will kickstart Porsche's electric revolution.

Sure, the company also has hybrids in its current range (think: two Panamera and two Cayenne gas-electric models - the Turbo S E Hybrid version of the latter will arrive shortly). But once the Mission E fully opens the electron juice gates, we'll also get to see a gas-electric powertrain reaching the holy Neunelfer.

Speaking of which, the Mission E and the next-gen 911, whose gas-only versions should start landing next year, have recently been spotted testing together in winter conditions, as you can see in the gallery above (one of the images also includes an example of spelling humor).

One key aspect that will set the Mission E apart from the EVs that currently sit in showrooms is the Zuffenhausen model's 800-volt system, which doubles the voltage used by the latter.

While the carmaker has validated the technology with its 919 Hybrid endurance racer (three Le Mans victories, remember?), the company promises the kind of efficiency present electric cars can only dream of.

For instance, thanks to the said tech and an expected five percent boost in lithium-ion efficiency, the Mission E aims to deliver 400 kilometers of driving range (make that 248 miles) in only 20 minutes

As for the next-gen 911, a recent Automobile Mag report talks about a mix between a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six and an electric motor with 94 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque, plus a 10.8 kWh battery pack. The resulting powertrain should deliver an overall output of 485 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque, gifting the Neunelfer with a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph.

The plug-in hybrid version is expected to land around 2023, which should see it landing with the mid-cycle revamp of the new generation.
