Supercharged Porsche 911 (964) Rally Car Drifts Over a Frozen Lake

29 Jan 2018, 13:02 UTC ·
by
Drifting is easy on ice. And fast. And an incredibly fun thing to do, especially if you are one of The Hoonigans and own a supercharged 911. All you have to do is find a lake, make sure is frozen solid and go bananas.
The car chosen for this insane ice run is the VICCI Safari Porsche 964, a project of Kelly-Moss. In fact, the creators of the beast even claim it is the most extreme Rally car it has ever built and the public hasever witnessed.

So they took a 1991 Porsche 911 (964) C4 and started cutting, chipping and adding until they were pleased with the results. Under the hood lies a Porsche engine, rebuilt with performance and heat management in mind. It produces, say Kelly-Moss, 70% more power that it did when it originally left the Porsche plant.

The 911 features an Eaton Supercharger, water to air intercooler, 993 Turbo injector conversion with piggyback injector setup. The power from the engine is sent to the BF Goodrich All Terrain tires via a 5-speed manual transmission. A drift stick is also mounted for the best hoonage experience.

Had it been doing all the stunts portrayed in the video, the 911 would have made full use of its triple adjustable long travel Reiger dampers, fully adjustable spring plates and front and rear anti-roll bars. Had it rolled over, the two guys inside would have been protected by DAS Sport Roll cage. Had it fallen into the water, the two would have been gone.

As for the video, it is a pretty long one, at least longer that your usual auto-related video. If you want to skip all the other stuff, than you can go straight at six minutes and forty five seconds. That's where the fun part starts, and it last for a good two minutes or so.

