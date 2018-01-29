Supercharged Porsche 911 (964) Rally Car Drifts Over a Frozen Lake

Drifting is easy on ice. And fast. And an incredibly fun thing to do, especially if you are one of The Hoonigans and own a supercharged 911. All you have to do is find a lake, make sure is frozen solid and go bananas.

5 photos



So they took a



The 911 features an Eaton Supercharger, water to air intercooler, 993 Turbo injector conversion with piggyback injector setup. The power from the engine is sent to the BF Goodrich All Terrain tires via a 5-speed manual transmission. A drift stick is also mounted for the best hoonage experience.



Had it been doing all the stunts portrayed in the video, the 911 would have made full use of its triple adjustable long travel Reiger dampers, fully adjustable spring plates and front and rear anti-roll bars. Had it rolled over, the two guys inside would have been protected by DAS Sport Roll cage. Had it fallen into the water, the two would have been gone.



As for the video, it is a pretty long one, at least longer that your usual auto-related video. If you want to skip all the other stuff, than you can go straight at six minutes and forty five seconds. That's where the fun part starts, and it last for a good two minutes or so.



