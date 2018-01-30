autoevolution
 

Viola Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is an Iridescent Jewel

30 Jan 2018, 13:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
While some consider iridescent hues as only being fit for the kind of go-fast machines that belong in the Need For Speed series, there are ways to enjoy such hues in real life without going too far and risking receiving the "cheesy" label. And we've brought along a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 example dressed in such a shade to back this conclusion.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
The color covering this Gen 2 GT3 is called Viola Metallic, with this Paint to Sample hue being one of the most special in the German automotive producer's palette.

You see, unlike other Porsche colors, such as Ultraviolet, which screams at those around the car it covers, Viola Metallic can be extrovert of shy depending on the lighting conditions.

In fact, you can use the Instagram image at the bottom of the page to notice how the color can go from a vibrant nature (when exposed to sunlight) to a dark color (when found in the shade).

Leaving the main color of this GT car behind, we'll mention that black also plays an important role when it comes to the spec of the machine. That's because the hue is used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights, while also being found on the wheels.

Speaking of the rims, these don't do a very good job at concealing the hefty stopping hardware of the Porscha - the Neunelfer comes with the standard steel brakes, as indicated by the red calipers.

This is an excellent opportunity to remind you that one of the assets the steel brakes pack over their PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) option comes from the quieter operation. And the German automaker has recently released a video that explains brake squeal, in an effort to address all the questions about this phenomenon.

And if we take a peek inside the car, we'll notice this accommodates the full bucket seats, along with what appears to be a multi-point racing harness.


 

Another shot of one of our readers @arnaudtaquet’s PTS Viola Metallic (3AE) 991.2 GT3. Here you can see the iridescent nature of the color, shifting from a radiant violet under the sunlight to an essential pitch black in overcast settings. One of my personal favorite custom colors from Porsche. Photo courtesy of @arnaudtaquet #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 26, 2018 at 11:25am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  