Viola Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is an Iridescent Jewel

The color covering this Gen 2 GT3 is called Viola Metallic, with this Paint to Sample hue being one of the most special in the German automotive producer's palette.
You see, unlike other Porsche colors, such as Ultraviolet
, which screams at those around the car it covers, Viola Metallic can be extrovert of shy depending on the lighting conditions.
In fact, you can use the Instagram image at the bottom of the page to notice how the color can go from a vibrant nature (when exposed to sunlight) to a dark color (when found in the shade).
Leaving the main color of this GT car behind, we'll mention that black also plays an important role when it comes to the spec of the machine. That's because the hue is used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights, while also being found on the wheels.
Speaking of the rims, these don't do a very good job at concealing the hefty stopping hardware of the Porscha - the Neunelfer comes with the standard steel brakes, as indicated by the red calipers.
This is an excellent opportunity to remind you that one of the assets the steel brakes pack over their PCCB
(Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) option comes from the quieter operation. And the German automaker has recently released
a video that explains brake squeal, in an effort to address all the questions about this phenomenon.
And if we take a peek inside the car, we'll notice this accommodates the full bucket seats, along with what appears to be a multi-point racing harness.
Another shot of one of our readers @arnaudtaquet’s PTS Viola Metallic (3AE) 991.2 GT3. Here you can see the iridescent nature of the color, shifting from a radiant violet under the sunlight to an essential pitch black in overcast settings. One of my personal favorite custom colors from Porsche. Photo courtesy of @arnaudtaquet #PTSRS
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 26, 2018 at 11:25am PST