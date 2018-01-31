LS7 V8 Porsche Boxster Is Anything But Your Average Engine Swap

More on this:

1 C207 E-Class Coupe Gets 680 HP 5.5-liter V8 Engine Swap from Mcchip

2 Volvo PV544 with a Tank-Sourced 38.8-Liter V12 Is Not Your Ordinary Engine Swap

3 VW Up! Gets Audi TT 1.8T Engine with Flaming Exhaust, Aims for 400 HP, AWD Glory

4 “Hellcrate” Is The Hellcat Crate Engine Kit You’ve Been Asking For