LS7 V8 Porsche Boxster Is Anything But Your Average Engine Swap

An amazing car inside and out, the 303-horsepower Boxster RS 60 Spyder with Porsche Active Suspension Management used to retail at $64,900 when it was brand spanking new. Limited to 1,960 examples worldwide, the breed is rare whichever way you look at it. But despite the exclusivity, one owner decided to swap the boxer six-cylinder for an American V8.
“What kind of blasphemy is this?”
Well, it’s a Boxster
with an LS7, the 7.0-liter tower-of-power that’s now available as a crate engine. Priced at $14,837 and rated at 505 ponies and 470 pound-feet, the LS7 is the real deal for. So, curious what sort of output figures it makes in this particular application?
Renegade Hybrids
of Las Vegas, Nevada, quotes almost 500 horsepower, with the dyno showing 483 at the wheels and 414 rear-wheel pound-feet of torque. “Madness”
is the best word to describe the swap, and even though purists would tell you otherwise, we here at autoevolution like the result.
The Las Vegas-based shop is specialized in conversion kits for Porsche, offering solutions for anything from the Boxster to the classic 911
, 996, 914, 928, and 944. The company has been at it since 1983, and the mission of Renegade Hybrids is: “We make Germany’s fastest… faster.”
Those interested in the most basic conversion kit for the Boxster need to spend $3,895 on the mods, excluding the price and installation of the engine. The small-block LS3 is the most standard of options, but as you found out from this story, the big-block LS7
fits in the engine bay as well.