autoevolution
 

LS7 V8 Porsche Boxster Is Anything But Your Average Engine Swap

31 Jan 2018, 13:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The first-generation Boxster is the car that brought forth change at Porsche in the 1990s, paving the way for the water-cooled 996. The recipe was then improved with the next Boxster, which welcomed the RS 60 Spyder in 2007 as a tribute to the 718 RS 60 Spyder piloted by Hans Herrmann and Olivier Gendebien that finished 1st in the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring.
6 photos
LS7 V8 Porsche BoxsterLS7 V8 Porsche BoxsterLS7 V8 Porsche BoxsterLS7 V8 Porsche BoxsterLS7 V8 Porsche Boxster
An amazing car inside and out, the 303-horsepower Boxster RS 60 Spyder with Porsche Active Suspension Management used to retail at $64,900 when it was brand spanking new. Limited to 1,960 examples worldwide, the breed is rare whichever way you look at it. But despite the exclusivity, one owner decided to swap the boxer six-cylinder for an American V8.

“What kind of blasphemy is this?” Well, it’s a Boxster with an LS7, the 7.0-liter tower-of-power that’s now available as a crate engine. Priced at $14,837 and rated at 505 ponies and 470 pound-feet, the LS7 is the real deal for. So, curious what sort of output figures it makes in this particular application?

Renegade Hybrids of Las Vegas, Nevada, quotes almost 500 horsepower, with the dyno showing 483 at the wheels and 414 rear-wheel pound-feet of torque. “Madness” is the best word to describe the swap, and even though purists would tell you otherwise, we here at autoevolution like the result.

The Las Vegas-based shop is specialized in conversion kits for Porsche, offering solutions for anything from the Boxster to the classic 911, 996, 914, 928, and 944. The company has been at it since 1983, and the mission of Renegade Hybrids is: “We make Germany’s fastest… faster.”

Those interested in the most basic conversion kit for the Boxster need to spend $3,895 on the mods, excluding the price and installation of the engine. The small-block LS3 is the most standard of options, but as you found out from this story, the big-block LS7 fits in the engine bay as well.


Porsche Boxster engine swap Porsche v8 tuning
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  