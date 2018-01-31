Audi A4 Allroad vs. Porsche Boxster Drag Race Ends in Brutal KO

Why would anybody drag race a 2018 Audi A4 Allroad against a second-generation Porsche Boxster? Well, there are multiple answers to this question and we're ready to list a few of them.

For one thing, VW Group battles are always delicious and we have to keep in mind that we're talking about a brawl involving an offroad-ready Ingolstadt wagon and an aging Zuffenhausen mid-engined sportscar.Then there's the fact that the crew over at TFL Car, who put this stunt together, just can't help but deliver this kind of velocity mashups.And with the two slabs of Germany being separated by a twelve-year hiatus, we also get to see... not much, really, since it's difficult to tell how much of Porscha 's performance has to do with the age of the car.Speaking of which, the guys also record the 0 to 60 mph time of the Porscha - keep in mind this is a non-S model, featuring the natural aspirated flat-six motor delivering 240 horses and 199 lb-ft of torque.And while we won't mention the time of the sportscar here, since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the video, we have to let you know that the sprinting number of the Porsche might surprise you.Keep in mind that the shenanigans awaiting you behind the play button below took place at a track located in Colorado. And the fact that the location sits one mile above sea level certainly didn't help the naturally aspirated heart of the Porsche do its job.Nevertheless, the Boxster is considerably friendlier to the scales than the Audi (this is powered by a turbo-four with 252 hp on tap), as we're talking about a weight difference of about 1,000 lbs.Of course, the driving enjoyment part of the equation is also important when talking about a machine wearing the Porsche crest, but this is another story for another time.