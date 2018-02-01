Spyshots: 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Shows Gorgeous Roof in Winter Wonderland

With the current generation of Porsche sportscars having reached the final stage of its lifecycle, this is an awesome time to enjoy Zuffenhausen's two-door contraptions, since we can enjoy the full range of specials. This also applies to the spyshot realm, with the German carmaker currently testing no less than three sport specials, namely the 991.2 911 GT3 RS, the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Boxster Spyder.

We're here to focus on the open-air model, which, as is the case with the other two machines mentioned in the intro, will make its debut this year.Up front, the spied prototype shows the Sport Design Package apron, which is standard on the GTS , but you can expect the showroom model to receive a dedicated, more aggressive apron - keep in mind that the 718 Cayman GT4 testers have already been spotted with the new front bumper.At the back, we can see a dedicated bumper design and the new exhaust layout has fueled rumors on the 911 GT3 engine making it into the carmaker's mid-engined platform (more on this below).Nevertheless, the most visuall entertaining part of the 2019 718 Boxster Spyder is obviously its roof. And it seems that the manual cloth top of the replaced Boxster Spyder is here to stay.This canvas work of art saves 11 kilos (with these being at the top of the car, the diet is even more important) by skipping the automatic folding mechanism. However, the procedure is fairly simple, as you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Before the 718 generation, the Spyder might have shared the 911 engine and the sporty aprons with the GT4, but the first came with 10 hp less, while riding on the Boxster GTS suspension, rather than borrowing 911 GT3 suspension bits like the mid-engined coupe special. The two were also differentiated by tires, with the GT4 getting even stickier rubber.Speaking of which, with Zuffenhausen having confirmed that the new Spyder and GT4 will maintain their naturally aspirated form and the rumor mill has been going crazy with detuned 991.2 GT3 4.0-liter motor talk.Returning to the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder tester we have here, you'll notice the thing following other Porsche prototypes into the snow-covered woods, next-gen 911 included.