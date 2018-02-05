Lexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury Vans

Vans are like a big no-no for car journalists. Obviously, in the era before YouTube, we used to write about them a lot, perhaps out of boredom. But trust us when we say that these vans are even more interesting than your favorite supercar.

There's a new Sprinter coming out soon, but honestly, the world would be a whole lot more interesting if people obsessed over luxury vans instead of SUVs. How did the 7-seater become labeled as a dorky vehicle?



In any case, you're about to check out the digital creations of



Some luxury carmakers have even made vans before. For example, the MINI Working Van rendering is based on the Countryman SUV , but it there was a Clubman-based model up until a few years ago. That's perhaps why the rendering depicts a construction pickup.



Perhaps the most striking rendering is that of the Lexus Van, which is based on the recent luxury flagship concept shown in Detroit. Somehow, we'd imagine a crazy-looking people-mover like the one in the picture would sell well in Japan.



Alfa Romeo Van? Why the heck not! It's a desecration of the Italian brand, but it kind of reminds us of the Fiat, widely considered one of the ugliest automobiles ever made. And could you imagine the reliability problems you'd have with an Italian transport vehicle? It would probably be sweet for one lap of the Nurburgring and spend a month in the shop after that.



The Infiniti Van is inspired by another ugly SUV, the QX80. It's got the most oddly placed headlights ever. A Porsche Van can only be based on Volkswagen's technology.



