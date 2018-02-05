autoevolution
 

Lexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury Vans

5 Feb 2018, 18:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Vans are like a big no-no for car journalists. Obviously, in the era before YouTube, we used to write about them a lot, perhaps out of boredom. But trust us when we say that these vans are even more interesting than your favorite supercar.
11 photos
Lexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury VansLexus, Audi, Alfa Romeo and Skoda Cars Become Luxury Vans
Only a few automakers make luxury vans, mainly Volkswagen and Mercedes. Honestly, even Justin Bieber has one of those because it makes sense when you're on the road a lot.

There's a new Sprinter coming out soon, but honestly, the world would be a whole lot more interesting if people obsessed over luxury vans instead of SUVs. How did the 7-seater become labeled as a dorky vehicle?

In any case, you're about to check out the digital creations of Aksyonov Nikita from Saint Petersburg, Russia. They're unlike anything you've ever seen, but they're based on cars you know, which makes everything seem real.

Some luxury carmakers have even made vans before. For example, the MINI Working Van rendering is based on the Countryman SUV, but it there was a Clubman-based model up until a few years ago. That's perhaps why the rendering depicts a construction pickup.

Perhaps the most striking rendering is that of the Lexus Van, which is based on the recent luxury flagship concept shown in Detroit. Somehow, we'd imagine a crazy-looking people-mover like the one in the picture would sell well in Japan.

Alfa Romeo Van? Why the heck not! It's a desecration of the Italian brand, but it kind of reminds us of the Fiat, widely considered one of the ugliest automobiles ever made. And could you imagine the reliability problems you'd have with an Italian transport vehicle? It would probably be sweet for one lap of the Nurburgring and spend a month in the shop after that.

The Infiniti Van is inspired by another ugly SUV, the QX80. It's got the most oddly placed headlights ever. A Porsche Van can only be based on Volkswagen's technology.

The Skoda Van is chunky and ready to go to the North Pole, thanks to body cladding and rugged looks borrowed from the Karoq. I mean, that thing already has the 3-row option. But a set of sliding rear doors probably wouldn't hurt anybody.
Lexus Audi van rendering Porsche Alfa Romeo
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
FORD Ka+ ActiveFORD Ka+ Active SmallFORD Ka+FORD Ka+ SmallFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVZENVO TS1ZENVO TS1 ExoticZENVO ST1ZENVO ST1 ExoticAll car models  