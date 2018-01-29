autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Aventador SV Successor Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Spot On

Lamborghini is currently in the midsts of a transformation process that sees the automaker's machines moving from contraptions that favor putting on a show above everything else to beasts that place driving assets among their top assets. To understand this, we can mention the Aventador Superveloce, the most responsive V12 model in the history of the brand, along with the Huracan Performante, which used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese engineers are currently working on the next step of the said process. To be more precise, the Italian specialists are completing the development of the Aventador SV successor.

With the V12 supercar now in its final development stages, the most recently spyshots of the machine were delivered last week. And we are now back on the topic to bring you a rendering that builds on the said images.

The Instagram-delivered rendering gives us a pretty good idea on how the posterior of the special edition will look like.

Since the Huracan Performante introduced ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) goodies, we're also expecting the newcomer to offer active aero, perhaps coming with even more advanced developments.

And, if the styling cues seen here are any indication, the Italians could go all the way regarding the velocity tool's posterior, coming up with an uber-extravagant proposal. Here's to hoping Lamborghini steers clear of the controversial styling that has defined recent halo cars like the Veneno or the Centenario, though.

As for the V12 monster sitting underneath the extreme aero, we could see the naturally aspirated mill being pushed past the 800 hp border. Then there's the mandatory gearbox upgrade, which will target the ISR (Integrated Shift Rods) single-clutch unit of the Lambo.

We could see the Raging Bull dropping the Aventador SV successor (we wouldn't call it a Performante) at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Meanwhile, we've also brought along a spy video, which you can find below.

 

