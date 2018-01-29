Lamborghini Aventador SV Successor Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Spot On

Lamborghini is currently in the midsts of a transformation process that sees the automaker's machines moving from contraptions that favor putting on a show above everything else to beasts that place driving assets among their top assets. To understand this, we can mention the Aventador Superveloce, the most responsive V12 model in the history of the brand, along with the Huracan Performante, which used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record.