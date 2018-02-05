Lamborghini Owner Shows The 24/7 Urus-Aventador Combo

autoevolution
 

Now that Lamborghini has welcomed the Urus into its lineup, Raging Bull aficionados can experience the spirit of the brand on a daily basis. And a social media-famous Lambo aficionado has taken to Instagram to showcase a combo that's simply impossible to resist.
We're talking about Instagrammer POG, who brought his Aventador and a brand spanking new Urus together - check out the posts at the bottom of the page to see the two beasts together.

So, did POG adorn his garage with a Urus? It's hard to tell for now, but given his frequent social media adventures, we should get to find out later this year.

Truth be told, using a Lamborghini as a daily driver required a bit of effort from the one behind the wheel, since the only model that could be cast in such a role is the Huracan.

Sure, the V10 animal might pack a dual-clutch tranny and other aspects that facilitate the connection to the driver, but let's face it, its practicality aura is still far from the typical requirements of the said role.The Lamborghini Aventador we have here might seem familiar
If this example of the Aventador, with its yellow headlights, which remind one of the motorsport realm, seems familiar, it's probably because we've talked about the supercar in the past.

You see, the owner of this V12 monster enjoys pulling all sorts of social media stunts, with his Lambo obviously being the main attraction.

The best example of this probably comes from the adventure that saw the aficionado turning his Aventador in an Xbox controller - the machine was actually used for the ultimate Forza Motorsport experience.

Then there was the time when the said Italian exotic was involved an crush/drop test for the iPhone X and we'll remind you that the smartphone delivered impressive results.


 

