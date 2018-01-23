autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Pushed Hard on the Nurburgring

23 Jan 2018, 15:22 UTC ·
by
The yet unnamed Mercedes-AMG GT version poised to take on Porsche's Panamera starting this year keeps showing up here and there, wearing pretty much the same cammo as it did nearly one year ago. We once again caught the test model doing what it does best on the Nurburgring, but also on the streets that lead up to the circuit.
Somewhat previewed in March last year in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, the four(five)-door is seen quietly cruising down the streets before being unleashed on the tarmac and outside of it on the German testing grounds.

The Mercedes-AMG GT four-door will probably show itself at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this March, taking its place among a series of other AMG machines, already shown in the U.S. at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS): the G 63 and E 53 coupe, cabrio and CLS 53.

When it will be launched later this year, the yet-to-be-named AMG will probably come with no four-cylinder engine versions. Under the hood AMG engineers will mount the 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8, capable of generating a bit over 600 hp. Controlling that power will be done via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Rumor has it a more powerful engine, pretty much the same previewed on the GT Concept, will make it into production. That means the 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 paired with an electric motor fitted on the rear axle and capable of generating a massive 814 hp.

Recent images portraying an even sportier variant of the GT four-door have surfaced as well, hinting to a possible R variant.

There is no official information about when the vehicle will be on sale or for how much. Still, the expected launch date is the end of the year, while prices are said to be over $100,000. That is pretty much the same price range as its main target, the Porsche Panamera.

