2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Spotted in Stuttgart Traffic, Looks The Part

AMG

While the nameplate of the machine is still provisional, you can be certain of the car's beastly nature. For one thing, the concept that prefigurated the vehicle came with a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering over 800 ponies.The rumor mill talks about the Affalterbach hero maintaining its 800 hp might for the showroom, with this being achieved thanks to a mix between the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 mill found on multiple "63" models and electric propulsion, along with a lithium-ion battery pack.The resulting monster should dominate the four-door segment, one-upping competitors such as the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - Zuffenhuasen fans will once again get the unpleasant feelings experienced when the 2018 Mercedes-E63 S demonstrated it could leave the 2018 Panamera Turbo behind (the victories involved boht a drag race and a circuit battle , so we're looking at a memorable win).Once the gas-electric model hits the market, we'll also receive internal combustion-only incarnations that will rely on the said V8 alone.In fact, the rumor mill also talks about a civilian incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, one that would once again play the hybrid card, mixing a twin-turbo straight-six with electric assistance.It's worth mentioning that such a model would end up using the same powertrain as the expected Mercedes-AMG CLS53 - the third generation of the CLS is expected to skip V8 power altogether due to cannibalization reasons.