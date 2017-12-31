autoevolution
 

Ex-DTM Driver Manhandles Porsche Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring, Makes It Look Easy

31 Dec 2017, 18:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We can't talk about the Porsche Cayman GT4 without thinking of the rumors claiming that the first test cars came in PDK form, but when Zuffenhausen noticed the resulting lap time, it decided to offer the thing in manual-only form, aiming to prevent 911 cannibalization.
4 photos
Ex-DTM Driver Thows Porsche Cayman GT4 Around on NurburgringEx-DTM Driver Thows Porsche Cayman GT4 Around on NurburgringEx-DTM Driver Thows Porsche Cayman GT4 Around on Nurburgring
As such, the 991.1 Carrera S-engined Cayman needs 7:42 to lap the Nurburgring in ideal conditions. But what about the real world?

What if one was to throw the GT4 at the Green Hell during a public session, which means going for the shorter Bridge to Gantry route (this misses the main straight), encountering traffic and maybe having somebody riding shotgun?

Well, the video below should provide a pretty good answer to the question. And that's because the clip shows a GT4 manhandled by an ex-DTM driver in the exact condition mentioned above.

While the man races a GT4 Clubsport in the European GT4 series, having grabbed a win in the Pro Class, he's also a Ring racing regular. Nevertheless, as the YouTuber in the passenger seat explains, this was the driver's first time in the road-going Cayman GT4.

Interestingly, the man needed exactly 7:42 to go from Bridge to Gantry. And it seems that he only decided to take things close to the limit in the second half of the lap.

"For him to set a 7:42 BTG while learning an unfamiliar car in minor traffic and an annoying passenger on board is truly humbling to experience, and probably a testament to his driving skills but also to how balanced and driver friendly the GT4 is. I was told that when he was piloting an M5 in our lead-follow sessions (where we were still lapping at ~8:30/8:45 pace), he was driving ONE-HANDED with a walkie-talkie in the other hand..." the passenger explains.

P.S.: The awesome gear-changing action is on the house.

Porsche Cayman GT4 porsche cayman Porsche Nurburgring
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  