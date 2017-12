Ex-DTM Driver Manhandles Porsche Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring, Makes It Look Easy

As such, the 991.1 Carrera S-engined Cayman needs 7:42 to lap the Nurburgring in ideal conditions. But what about the real world?What if one was to throw the GT4 at the Green Hell during a public session, which means going for the shorter Bridge to Gantry route (this misses the main straight), encountering traffic and maybe having somebody riding shotgun?Well, the video below should provide a pretty good answer to the question. And that's because the clip shows a GT4 manhandled by an ex-DTM driver in the exact condition mentioned above.While the man races a GT4 Clubsport in the European GT4 series, having grabbed a win in the Pro Class, he's also a Ring racing regular. Nevertheless, as the YouTuber in the passenger seat explains, this was the driver's first time in the road-going Cayman GT4.Interestingly, the man needed exactly 7:42 to go from Bridge to Gantry. And it seems that he only decided to take things close to the limit in the second half of the lap."For him to set a 7:42 BTG while learning an unfamiliar car in minor traffic and an annoying passenger on board is truly humbling to experience, and probably a testament to his driving skills but also to how balanced and driver friendly the GT4 is. I was told that when he was piloting an M5 in our lead-follow sessions (where we were still lapping at ~8:30/8:45 pace), he was driving ONE-HANDED with a walkie-talkie in the other hand..." the passenger explains.P.S.: The awesome gear-changing action is on the house.