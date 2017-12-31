Ex-DTM Driver Manhandles Porsche Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring, Makes It Look Easy

We can't talk about the Porsche Cayman GT4 without thinking of the rumors claiming that the first test cars came in PDK form, but when Zuffenhausen noticed the resulting lap time, it decided to offer the thing in manual-only form, aiming to prevent 911 cannibalization.

4 photos



What if one was to throw the



Well, the video below should provide a pretty good answer to the question. And that's because the clip shows a GT4 manhandled by an ex-DTM driver in the exact condition mentioned above.



While the man races a



Interestingly, the man needed exactly 7:42 to go from Bridge to Gantry. And it seems that he only decided to take things close to the limit in the second half of the lap.



"For him to set a 7:42 BTG while learning an unfamiliar car in minor traffic and an annoying passenger on board is truly humbling to experience, and probably a testament to his driving skills but also to how balanced and driver friendly the GT4 is. I was told that when he was piloting an M5 in our lead-follow sessions (where we were still lapping at ~8:30/8:45 pace), he was driving ONE-HANDED with a walkie-talkie in the other hand..." the passenger explains.



P.S.: The awesome gear-changing action is on the house.



As such, the 991.1 Carrera S-engined Cayman needs 7:42 to lap the Nurburgring in ideal conditions. But what about the real world?What if one was to throw the GT4 at the Green Hell during a public session, which means going for the shorter Bridge to Gantry route (this misses the main straight), encountering traffic and maybe having somebody riding shotgun?Well, the video below should provide a pretty good answer to the question. And that's because the clip shows a GT4 manhandled by an ex-DTM driver in the exact condition mentioned above.While the man races a GT4 Clubsport in the European GT4 series, having grabbed a win in the Pro Class, he's also a Ring racing regular. Nevertheless, as the YouTuber in the passenger seat explains, this was the driver's first time in the road-going Cayman GT4.Interestingly, the man needed exactly 7:42 to go from Bridge to Gantry. And it seems that he only decided to take things close to the limit in the second half of the lap."For him to set a 7:42 BTG while learning an unfamiliar car in minor traffic and an annoying passenger on board is truly humbling to experience, and probably a testament to his driving skills but also to how balanced and driver friendly the GT4 is. I was told that when he was piloting an M5 in our lead-follow sessions (where we were still lapping at ~8:30/8:45 pace), he was driving ONE-HANDED with a walkie-talkie in the other hand..." the passenger explains.P.S.: The awesome gear-changing action is on the house.