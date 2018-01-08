autoevolution
 

Spied On Video: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Comes With Six-Speed Manual Transmission

8 Jan 2018, 14:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Kia has the Stinger GT, and Hyundai spearheaded its newfound taste for performance with the i30 N. The latter of the two automakers will go one step further in this direction with the all-new Veloster in N specification.
11 photos
2019 Hyundai Veloster N on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Veloster N on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Veloster N on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Veloster N on Nurburgring2019 Hyundai Veloster Photographed Undisguised During Shoot2019 Hyundai Veloster Photographed Undisguised During Shoot2019 Hyundai Veloster Photographed Undisguised During Shoot2019 Hyundai Veloster Photographed Undisguised During Shoot2019 Hyundai Veloster Photographed Undisguised During Shoot2019 Hyundai Veloster Photographed Undisguised During Shoot
As far as exterior design is concerned, there are plenty of indicators the N is a different beast from the 1.4- and 1.6-liter turbo-powered Veloster. Starting with the bigger wheels, the N treatment is furthered by double-spoke alloy wheels with a two-tone finish, red brake calipers, two-tier wing at the top of the hatchback door, and faux cooling vents at the rear.

Look even closer, and many more go-faster bits come into focus, including the chunky rear diffuser and oversized exhaust pipes located at the extremities instead of exiting at the center. Up front, the visual differences from regular Veloster to Veloster N are too subtle to mention.

The odd-doored hot hatchback looks utmost committed to corner as flat as possible on the Nurburgring’s infamous Karussell, and this dedication comes courtesy of the N Corner Carving differential. That’s how Hyundai’s performance division refers to the electronic limited-slip differential, which was developed in-house by the automaker’s N-gineers (pun intended).

Shod in HN (Hyundai N) compound Pirelli P Zero tires, the Veloster N is furthered by electronic-controlled suspension and a rev-matching six-speed manual. The confirmation for the transmission comes right at the end of the spy video, where you can clearly hear the pause between gear shifts. Just like the i30 N, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic will be added in 2019.

Also similar to the i30 N, the Veloster N will be available with a Performance Package that will one-up the output of the 2.0-liter T-GDI four-cylinder turbo from 250 PS (247 horsepower) to 275 PS (271 horsepower). For all intents and purposes, the Veloster N is extremely different from the first-generation Veloster in Turbo specification. Most importantly, look forward to a multi-link rear suspension instead of a torsion-beam setup.

2019 hyundai veloster n spyshots Hyundai Veloster N hot hatchback Hyundai Veloster Nurburgring Hyundai
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniHYUNDAI Santa Fe SportHYUNDAI Santa Fe Sport Medium SUVHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVHYUNDAI i30 NHYUNDAI i30 N CompactAll HYUNDAI models  