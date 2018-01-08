Spied On Video: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Comes With Six-Speed Manual Transmission

Kia has the Stinger GT
, and Hyundai spearheaded its newfound taste for performance with the i30 N. The latter of the two automakers will go one step further in this direction with the all-new Veloster in N specification.
As far as exterior design is concerned, there are plenty of indicators the N is a different beast from the 1.4- and 1.6-liter turbo-powered Veloster
. Starting with the bigger wheels, the N treatment is furthered by double-spoke alloy wheels with a two-tone finish, red brake calipers, two-tier wing at the top of the hatchback door, and faux cooling vents at the rear.
Look even closer, and many more go-faster bits come into focus, including the chunky rear diffuser and oversized exhaust pipes located at the extremities instead of exiting at the center. Up front, the visual differences from regular Veloster
to Veloster N are too subtle to mention.
The odd-doored hot hatchback looks utmost committed to corner as flat as possible on the Nurburgring’s infamous Karussell, and this dedication comes courtesy of the N Corner Carving differential. That’s how Hyundai’s performance division refers to the electronic limited-slip differential, which was developed in-house by the automaker’s N-gineers (pun intended).
Shod in HN (Hyundai N) compound Pirelli P Zero tires, the Veloster N is furthered by electronic-controlled suspension and a rev-matching six-speed manual. The confirmation for the transmission comes right at the end of the spy video, where you can clearly hear the pause between gear shifts. Just like the i30 N, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic will be added in 2019.
Also similar to the i30 N, the Veloster N will be available with a Performance Package that will one-up the output of the 2.0-liter T-GDI four-cylinder turbo from 250 PS (247 horsepower) to 275 PS (271 horsepower). For all intents and purposes, the Veloster N is extremely different from the first-generation Veloster in Turbo specification. Most importantly, look forward to a multi-link rear suspension instead of a torsion-beam setup.