Spyshots: 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Looks Like a Restomod

7 Feb 2018, 15:56 UTC
It's no secret that the next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has humongous shoes to fill - from the fact that Neunelfers are more popular than ever to the monumental performance delivered by the soon-to-be-replaced 991.2 model, the bar for the new Turbo has been set extremely high.
16 photos
The prototypes for the supercar have moved past their early development stages, which means that the heavy camo on the car now covers the production body.

The latest sighting of the next-gen Turbo (don't call it a 992 just yet, as Porsche might use a different code) took place recently, showing us a prototype performing extreme weather testing.

We have to admit that the mix between the all-LED front and rear light clusters and the retro-as-always design of the car make the thing look like a restomod in our eyes.

The details that set the Turbo apart from the next-generation Carrera prototypes we've spied are not few, even though they might require a trained eye to spot.

From the dual LED stripes serving as daytime running lights, through the wider body, to the fixed rear wing at the back and the typical rear apron goodies (think: vents and exhaust layout), the list of Turbo goodies is rich.

The wildest rumors out there talk about Porsche retiring the current 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six animating the Turbo (540 hp), Turbo S (580 hp) and GT2 RS (700 hp).

The unit, which packs variable geometry turbochargers and what we like to call a civilian anti-lag system, should make room for an all-new mill. The latter could employ variable compression ratio, a technology that Porsche trademarked back in 2015 and Infiniti has brought to the market meanwhile, albeit not in a performance application.

Other parts of the rumor mill even talk about the 911 following the example of the 2018 Panamera and 2019 Cayenne, which involves replacing the Turbo S with the Turbo S E-Hybrid. Thus, we could end up with a gas-electric Neunelfer delivering around 700 hp.

Regardless, since the 991.2 Turbo has just proven it can lap the Nurburgring in 7:17, we could see the newcomer becoming a member of the sub-7 club.
