New Lancia Stratos Comes Back To Life As Limited-Edition Supercar

Lancia enthusiasts, rejoice! The purpose-built rally car
isn’t coming back, but the Brose Stratos concept from 2010 is. Here’s how the cookie crumbles: “Manifattura Automobili Torino and New Stratos Gbr have reached an agreement for the manufacturing of a limited series of the New Stratos.”
The Brose Stratos from 2010, also known as the New Stratos, was commissioned by German entrepreneur Michael Stoschek and used to be confined to the history books as a has-been. The reason? It was based on the Ferrari F430 Scuderia, and Ferrari didn’t offer its blessing
for production.
Therefore, the few examples that were supposed to be built never saw the light of day. Be that as it may, the former program manager of the New Stratos and current CEO of Manifattura Automobili Torino has obtained permission to build the car. Yup, it's definitely happening!
25 units will be offered, though MAT didn’t detail “the base platform”
that “will allow the creation of a GT racer, a Safari version, but also a competent supercar for daily use.”
What we do know from the peeps at Manifattura Automobili Torino
is that the engine is capable of delivering “over 550 horsepower.”
This begs the question, could the mill come from Ferrari?
The least powerful Prancing Horse available at the present moment is the Portofino (600 PS)
, while the preceding California T was rated 560 PS from 3.9 liters of twin-turbo V8 goodness. Although less likely, an upgraded 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 from the Maserati Quattroporte GTS is another possibility.
As we wait for more information on the New Stratos
, which won’t bear the Lancia name because Fiat Chrysler Automobiles doesn’t allow it to, bear in mind that all will become clear in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
“Now with the New Stratos we will deliver an extremely refined supercar that can be used every day but also deliver excitement and exhilarating fun on twisty roads,”
said Paolo Garella, the head honcho of Manifattura Automobili Torino and the man responsible for the awe-inspiring Brose Stratos.