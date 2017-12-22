Lancia Rally Cars Aren’t Exactly Fit For The Christmas Shopping Spree

What sort of presents? One large box and three smaller boxes, cargo that even a small hatchback like the Ford Fiesta wouldn’t have trouble fitting in the trunk. The rallying version of the 037
isn’t capable of lugging this many Christmas presents, partially because the front trunk space is taken up by the spare wheel, front radiator, and lots of other important stuff.
What do you do in this circumstance? Call a friend, who comes to the rescue in his rally-spec Delta HF Integrale
Evoluzione 1 Martini 5. But as fate would have it, the compact-sized hatchback that dominated the World Rally Championship from 1987 to 1992 isn’t made for shopping, at least not this particular example fitted with an FIA-spec fuel cell in the trunk.
At this moment, the video ventures into an absurd direction as the two Lancia drivers call their Martini-liveried
Iveco box truck-driving friend. And thus, Girardo & Co. finally managed to fit those Christmas presents as everyone waits for Father Christmas to arrive. Well, everyone who doesn’t live in places where celebrating the birth of Jesus is banned. Countries like North Korea.
The fantastic cinematography, engine sounds, donuting, and drifting make up for one hell of an auto-themed Christmas video, but then again, Lancia
enthusiasts know deep down inside them that the Italian automaker will never go back to how things were back in the 1980s and early ‘90s.
Under the supervision of Fiat Chrysler, Lancia has become an Italy-only brand that sells one model
. Indeed, that boring and overly expensive piece of garbage that rides on the Fiat Panda’s platform. On that not-so-jolly note, care to guess how many cars Lancia sold from January to November 2017? Less than 60,000 vehicles, I'm afraid, and it's only getting worse.