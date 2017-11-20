autoevolution
 

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S Revealed With Central Driving Position

With the SCG 00CS and SCG 003S, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus proved that it can play ball with the big boys in the supercar realm. The SCG 004S, by comparison, is an entry-level take on what the boutique automaker stands for, and it so happens that it stands out from the crowd.
The McLaren F1-inspired three-seat configuration with the driver sitting in the middle is a tremendously exciting proposal, but then you notice the gear lever. That, ladies and gents, is an old-school manual box with six gears and something that will never go out of fashion: the gated shifter.

Revealed by a handful of computer-generated images, the 004S features many styling cues from the 003S, especially at the rear. The way the exhaust tips flank the engine is automotive art in its own right, and then some. Beyond its specialness on the visual level, the 004S also happens to be light thanks to lots of carbon fiber. Projected to tip the scales at 2,600 pounds dry, the mid-engine supercar promises neck-snapping performance thanks to 650 hp and 530 lb-ft from a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8. In addition to the manual tranny, customers can opt for a paddle-shift transmission.

Something else that must be highlighted about the newcomer is the way it was developed. In comparison to the 003S, which came to be in Italy with assistance from Manifattura Automobili Torino, the 004S was designed in the United States of America. The Scuderia will manufacture the 004S in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave under the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers rules, a bill voted into law by Congress in 2015.

The pre-order books are open, with the Scuderia taking $40,000 deposits on the $400,000 SCG 004S. 25 examples of the Founders Edition will be delivered in 2019, with production scheduled to kick off from there on to 250 vehicles per year by 2021. As if that wasn’t enough, the automaker announced a European racing program for the race-spec model, which will bear the name of SCG 004C, with C standing for “competition.”
