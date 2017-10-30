Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Teases McLaren F1-Clone Cockpit for Its Supercar

The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is one of those names you can pride yourself with being a true petrolhead if you know what they're all about. In this case, it pretty much comes down to just one thing: speed.

SCG claims it already has orders placed for over 20 units, and given its history and the figures presented so far, we can't see any reason to doubt it. The 2,425 lb (1,100 kg) supercar will have a price tag of $400,000. The small U.S. manufacturer has earned its road-going reputation thanks to the $2 million SCG003 hypercar that aims to be the fastest street-legal car to ever lap the Nurburgring, putting a dent in Porsche's and Lamborghini's pride in the process.With a target time of 6:30.0, the SCG003 would undercut the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante by 27 and 22 seconds respectively. That goal also happens to be the same as the one set by Mercedes-for its Project ONE hypercar - which, in case memory fails you, it is heavily based on the manufacturer's Formula One race car.For now, though, all we have are plans and a video that shows the GT3-class racing version of the SCG003 go against the two quickest road cars on Nordschleife at the moment. Somehow, though, we don't doubt Glickenhaus will eventually do it, which makes it all the more a shame the company can't build more than 235 units of the SCG003 even if the demand were in the thousands.But fret not because SCG is now working on a new vehicle. The company has just released a few teaser images - three showing the vehicle's nose from different angles and one sketch of the interior - accompanied by quite a generous amount of information given the early stage of the project.The exterior shots don't reveal too much: the car is covered in a blue paint job and appears to have pretty tame-looking aerodynamic features - not exactly what you would expect from a performance-oriented supercar. However, we can't make any speculations based solely on a few louvers and a piece of the headlight.The interior image, on the other hand, suggests the supercar will use a three-seat configuration, with the driver situated in a central position, much like in the McLaren F1. The company also said the design of the still unnamed supercar would feature influences from a model more than 25 years old. The legendary British hypercar was first introduced in 1992, making it 25 years old. Coincidence? Hopefully not.The company says it will have "very interesting doors" - which it probably needs given the shape of the cabin and the seat arrangement. A bit more puzzling is the fact that the image shows a gated manual gear shifter together with a pair of paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.Power will come from a turbocharged engine since a naturally aspirated one would not meet the emissions requirements. Rumors say a variation of the 3.5-liter Honda unit in the SCG003 being a likely candidate. Whatever it will be, SCG confirmed it would develop 650 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm), be rev-happy and feel like a n/a engine.SCG claims it already has orders placed for over 20 units, and given its history and the figures presented so far, we can't see any reason to doubt it. The 2,425 lb (1,100 kg) supercar will have a price tag of $400,000.