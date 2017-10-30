autoevolution
 

Volvo V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race Has Carpets Made From Ocean Trash

30 Oct 2017, 14:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volvo was one of the first manufacturers to adopt plug-in hybrid technology. However, the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race edition is ecological on an entirely different level, featuring carpets made from 100% recycled fishing net.
17 photos
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean RaceVolvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race
As the little seahorse holding a Q tip proved, we're dumping a lot of stuff into the ocean. Volvo found just the right message to send out at the start of the 2017/2018 Ocean Race: we need to clean it up!

Those abandoned fishing nets are made from nylon, a material that doesn't really dissolve over time. Animals get trapped, and it breaks our hearts to see them like that. Volvo is going to turn the ocean's trash into a fiber called Econyl, and use it for its carpets.

Beyond that, we think the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race is positively dripping with style. Instead of black, it's got matte grey body cladding over the bumpers and side skirts. A few bright orange accents also stand out over the Crystal White base paint.

If this style looks familiar, that's because you've seen it before. Back in 2014, the Swedish company came out with an SUV concept called the XC Coupe and it too had matte grey accents, a lot more of them in fact.

The new wheels and top box also remind us of the X Coupe's design. While we don't know the price of this special edition, Volvo says it will donate €100 ($116) for each car sold to a scientific program looking into the plastics that are floating in the ocean.

The initial batch will include 3,000 units to be sold in 30 markets such as the United States, China, most of Europe and Saudi Arabia.

All the boats in the Ocean Race will be fitted with individual sensors this year, capable of gathering data from remote areas of the planet. Pressure, wind speed, and temperature reading will help us better understand how the ocean currents flow.

Volvo Ocean Race Volvo V90 Cross Country Volvo Volvo V90
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
VOLVO models:
VOLVO XC40VOLVO XC40 Small SUVVOLVO XC60 PolestarVOLVO XC60 Polestar Small SUVVOLVO V40 Cross CountryVOLVO V40 Cross Country CompactVOLVO V40VOLVO V40 CompactVOLVO XC60VOLVO XC60 CrossoverAll VOLVO models  