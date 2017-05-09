Lancia Closes Down All European Websites Except For The Italian One

Sergio Marchionne declared in 2014 that Lancia
would steadily become an automaker exclusive to the Italian market. Two years since then, the inevitable unfortunately happened. The marque’s dissolution is now obvious even on the World Wide Web.
As reported by RawWhenParked
, pretty much all of the company’s European websites except for the Lancia.it have been taken down to their bare minimum. Accessing the French, German and French sites, for example, leads to a page that displays a vexing message.
“Thanks for your interest in Lancia,”
is what it reads. “Already own a Lancia? Click here for after-sales service,”
represents the rest of the message, and that pretty much sets the stage for Lancia’s future. As things stand now, the Ypsilon
is available for sale only in Italy, with prices starting at a hefty €13,350 for the base model.
The subcompact hatchback was introduced in 2011 and, for what it’s worth, the Ypsilon is pretty much a Fiat Panda
with a different body shell and a nicer interior. And a Panda costs €2,050 less, if you were curious. The most ominous aspect of this story is that Lancia’s Italian site lists a special offer that expires on May 31.
It’s anybody’s guess if the automaker will live on past that date, but the truth of the matter is, Lancia’s been dead ever since the Delta stopped production at Cassino in 2014. The factory where the compact hatchback used to be manufactured is now building the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the Stelvio SUV
, as well as the Giulietta.
With Marchionne now focused on freeing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from its $5.29 billion debt by 2019, it’s clear that FCA doesn’t have the money nor the manpower to keep Lancia afloat. The company also has a long way to go until it completes Alfa Romeo
’s new lineup. Given these circumstances, it comes as no surprise that Lancia’s days are officially numbered.
Oh well, we’ll always have the Delta Integrale
and Stratos
, right?