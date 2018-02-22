Porsche 911 R Gets Awesome Puzzle Design Wrap in Germany

With Porsche releasing three GT cars in less than a year, we've been so busy bringing you 991.2 specials that we've hardly had time to cater to the needs of 911 R addicts.

7 photos



We're talking about a set of black lines (some might call them wires) that turn this Zuffenhausen machine into an awesome three-dimensional puzzle.



The car left the factory in white trim, featuring red top strips, while the latter hue was also used for the Porsche badging on the doors. As for the side stripes, these come in black, just like the inner graphics of the Xenon headlights.



We must also mention the banana-colored calipers of the 500 hp beast, which mean we're looking at a car gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).





This clutch special edition spends its days in its home country and we can only imagine the number of heads it turns wherever it goes.



Returning to the special matters we mentioned in the intro, we'll deliver a few examples, so those of you who didn't follow the tales get the chance to catch up.



For instance, the latest Porsche GT story we brought to you involves a



Another important piece has to do with



As for the 991.2 GT2 RS, the first units of the 700 hp twin-turbo, rear-wheel-drive special have already reached their owners. And not all of them decided to keep the beasts inside for the winter. In fact, here's a Well, here we are, back in the three-pedal special spotting game. This time around, we've brought along a 2017 Porsche 911 R that has received a simple, yet extremely effective wrap.We're talking about a set of black lines (some might call them wires) that turn this Zuffenhausen machine into an awesome three-dimensional puzzle.The car left the factory in white trim, featuring red top strips, while the latter hue was also used for the Porsche badging on the doors. As for the side stripes, these come in black, just like the inner graphics of the Xenon headlights.We must also mention the banana-colored calipers of the 500 hp beast, which mean we're looking at a car gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).This clutch special edition spends its days in its home country and we can only imagine the number of heads it turns wherever it goes.Returning to the special matters we mentioned in the intro, we'll deliver a few examples, so those of you who didn't follow the tales get the chance to catch up.For instance, the latest Porsche GT story we brought to you involves a leak that allowed us to check out the upcoming scale models of the 2019 911 GT3 RS.Another important piece has to do with Chris Harris' 911 GT3 Touring Package and the awesome spec chosen by the British journo.As for the 991.2 GT2 RS, the first units of the 700 hp twin-turbo, rear-wheel-drive special have already reached their owners. And not all of them decided to keep the beasts inside for the winter. In fact, here's a snow plow example that also involves sideways shenanigans.