2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Scale Models Leaked as Limited Edition Toys

With a decent configuration for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS costing well over $200,000, those who will be able to adorn their driveways or garages with the most powerful naturally aspirated Neunelfer ever are few. Nevertheless, we're here to help you get over such matters, all with the help of scale models.

And it seems that these models have more in common with the actual car that other models. For one thing, the big-boys-toys have reached us via a leak - as you've noticed, the images portraying the scale models are actually photos of screens.





Then there's the limited availability of most models. To be more precise, the goodies we see here involve the non-Weissach Package Lizzard Green (the launch hue for the track special), Miami Blue and Chalk, all of which will only be built in 1,911 examples. There's also Lava Orange (this was the launch color for the pre-facelift model), whose production won't be capped.



The models we have here come in a 1:43 scale, but the Facebook label delivering the images isn't aware of their actual maker - these could be brought to the world be either Minichamps or Spark.



As for those of you willing to get their hands on 1:18 scale models, it shouldn't take all that long until these reach the market.



Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out the soundtrack of the new 4.0-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the newcomer - we delivered a sample of the 525 hp mill's voice yesterday, when we



