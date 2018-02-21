autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Weathered Wrap for Racecar Look

Despite the Porsche 911 GT3 RS being a limited edition, owners of the 991.1 model proved to be extremely open towards the aftermarket side of the industry, with tons and tons of such Porschas being gifted with light mods such as wraps, exhausts and wheels. Case in point with the Neunelfer we're here to show you, which has received a simple, yet effective transformation.
As we can tell thanks to the Instagram image delivered by the owner of this Porscha (you'll find it at the bottom of the page), the thing started out in life as a Lava Orange unit - who knows? Perhaps the fact that this was the launch color for the circuit beast determined the owner to turn to the aftermarket.

Regardless, this Zuffenhausen hero has been gifted with a wrap, one that, in our book, makes it look like a racecar. In case you're not familiar with the trends of the second skin realm, allow us to point out that wrap-delivered battle scars are a thing nowadays.


In fact, Scott Kepple, the digital artist behind the design of the second skin adventure, lets us know this is the 23rd weathered wrap design he's worked on.

And with this rear-engined delight featuring the optional carbon-ceramic brakes, the thing is extremely well prepared for circuit adventures.

Of course, we have to mention the just-introduced 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

As expected, the German automotive producer hasn't hesitated to dive into its uber-generous GT parts bin when engineering the 2019 Rennsport Neunelfer.

Thus, the newcomer builds on the GT3 Cup racecar-related 4.0-liter flat-six engine that debuted on the 2018 GT3. Nevertheless, the true magic of the 2019 GT3 RS lies in the tricks learned from the 991.2 GT2 RS.

For instance, the already-stellar list of options now includes a Weissach Package and magnesium wheels, but these alone will push the price of the thing past the $200,000 border.

 

