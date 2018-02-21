autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 vs. Jeep Wrangler Snow Autocross Battle Has Surprising Ending

Have you ever tried to make a sentence that involves the Porsche 911, the Jeep Wrangler and the word "race"? Perhaps if this involved the Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk, things would be different, but we're looking at the good old Wrangler here.
Well, allow us to introduce a velocity battle that allows the rear-engined sportscar and the iconic offroader to be pretty evenly matched.

The brawl we have here sees the two going for a winter autocross in a snow-loaded parking lot that contained nothing else but cones.

Those cones were put in place by Porsche owner and vlogging aficionado Nick Murray, who seems to be in an even better mood than his average shenanigans-friendly one - following the rather amusing faux Neunelfer hacks video, the YouTuber is now here to bring us an actual autocross stunt.

So, what's the recipe for such a battle? Well, Nick brought along his 911, a 991.2 Carrera 4S model with a manual tranny and winter tires, while convincing one of his neighbors to throw in a 2015 Wrangler Unlimited.

From the near $100,000 price gap between the two, to... pretty much everything else but the all-paw hardware, these machines are as different as they come.

Nevertheless, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the pretty simple course and the respectable snow allowed for even odds.

Oh, and to make sure the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals doesn't make that much of a difference, Nick jumped behind the wheel of the Jeep for the final round of the friendly challenge.

As anybody who knows a thing or two about manhandling cars is well aware, tires can make a massive difference in such scenarios. But we're not here to discuss theoretical aspects, so we'll invite you to enjoy the (slightly sideways) winter wonderland.

