2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sounds Amazing in Live Drifting Video with Walter Rohrl

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, you are about to check out the Rennsport Neunelfer being thrown around on snow and ice in Levi, Finland.
Perhaps the most important part of the piece of footage below is the soundtrack delivered by the new 525 hp 4.0-liter flat-six. Unlike in the case of the 991.1 models, the muscle bump didn't take away the 9,000 rpm magic of the unit, with the naturally aspirated mill screaming at the top of its cylinders as the car slides around on the white stuff - helmet tip to independent motoring journo Kyle Fortune.
Keep in mind that a part of the credit from the exquisite decibel play that awaits you below goes to the factory titanium exhaust of the Rennsport model.
Oh, and did we mention the one making the new GT3 RS dance? We're talking about none other than Walter Rohrl, the rallying legend whose driving expertise is being put to work for Zuffenhausen
.
The car we have here is dressed in Lizzard Green, which is the launch color for the track special.
While you can already order a 991.2 GT3 RS, the first examples of the car won't hit dealerships until this fall.
And if you're looking to adorn your driveway or garage with such a slab of Germany, you should know that the starting price of the thing sits at $187,500, plus a $1,050 delivery tax. And, as if the options list of the replaced car wasn't deep enough, the new model allows you to go for goodies such as the $18,000 Weissach Package and the $13,000 magnesium wheels.
The first allows you to save 13 lbs, while the latter shave 25 lbs of unsprung weight, so you might want to consider these rolling goodies, even though they're not present on the car seen here.
Want to hear the new GT3 RS? Humbling witnessing Walter Röhrl at work in the new GT3 RS in Finland. He’s a bit handy. #porsche #gt3rs #rennsport #gt3 #sportscar #sportscars #supercar #supercars #trackcar #race #carsofinstagram #drive #driving #walterröhrl @roehrlwalter @porsche_gb @porsche
A post shared by Kyle Fortune (@kylefortune205) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:38pm PST
Not perhaps the obvious environment to launch a track-focussed special, but the new GT3 RS looks sensational in the snow in Finland. #nofilter #lizardgreen #porsche #gt3rs #rennsport #gt3 #sportscar #sportscars #supercar #supercars #trackcar #race #carsofinstagram #drive #driving #walterröhrl
A post shared by Kyle Fortune (@kylefortune205) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:45pm PST