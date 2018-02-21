Air-Cooled Porsche 911 vs. Mitsubishi Evo Wet Track Battle Is All About Sliding

Yes, the 993 generation of the Porsche 911 and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII have a few things in common and we're not talking about stuff like four wheels and a steering wheel. Nevertheless, from the air-cooled vs. water-cooled and the engine placement to the philosophy behind these velocity tools, they're as different as possible.

However, you shouldn't expect all the aspects that set the Evo apart from the Neunelfers to prevent their drivers from battling when, for instance, they come across each other at the track.And we've brought along an example of such a fight, one that took place on France's Circuit de l'Anneau du Rhin.The trackday brawl was captured using the dash cam of the Evo, with the Porscha driver being the one who uploaded to YouTube... four years after it took place - the 911 driver had a simple message for us, describing his opponent as "a hillclimb racing driver with a modified Mitsubishi Evo 8,"And while the mods on the Evo probably mean this had been taken past the 300 hp barrier, this 1993 Zuffenhausen machine, a Carrera 4 with light mods, has 272 hp at the time of the battle, using Federal 595 RSR rubber.The duel saw the two going at it both in the wet and in the dry, which brings double the fun.Since we're talking about the said French track, we'll remind you this has been a constant presence on our website recently. That's because the circuit was used to hold Sport Auto's Best Handling Car 2018 competition.So perhaps you'd like to enjoy the battle between the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Mercedes-AMG GT R (we wouldn't place any bets). Another stopwatch brawl that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish is the one involving the McLaren 720S and the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 , with the Porsche being at least 200 hp down on power.Then there's the adventure introducing the show delivered by the winner of the competition, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. With the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS missing from the list, the naturally aspirated Sant'Agata Bolognese tool demolished all its competitors.And while the Raging Bull's now-fallen 6:52 Nurburgring production car lap record means that result is far from a surprise, the Lambo's growling run is till something that will keep one entertained.