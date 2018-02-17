Corvette Z06 Destroys Mercedes-AMG GT R, McLaren 720S in Sport Auto Track Test

The title above might come as a surprise for certain aficionados - how can a Corvette beat the mightiest Mercedes-AMG GT on a track situated on the Old Continent?

5 photos



As for the factors that allowed the Z06 to leave the GT R behind, we'll name aspects such as the wider tires and the fact that the medium-speed configuration of the track didn't require too many gear changes. Thus, the manual tranny drawback of the Chevrolet wasn't all that important.



In case you're wondering, the Sport Auto Nurburgring lap times for the two velocity tools bring a role reversal (think: AMG GT R).



And while the European pricing gap between the two supercars isn't as large as the one in the US, you can still buy a sportscar and a Z06 for the price of a GT R - keep in mind that on the Chevy's home turf, the current Mercedes-AMG GT range-topper almost costs twice as much as the blown 'Vette.



Now, if you happen to be curious about the show delivered by some other names on the list you can find at the end of the video, we'll remind you that we recently talked about the



Oh, and let's not forget those who are disappointed by the circuit performance of the McLaren 720S, which simply doesn't seem to live up to the straight-line all-round winner reputation of the Macca.



You see, the GT side of the 720S means the balanced overall setup isn't ideal for the track. And while one can always think of the much sharper Senna, the 25-unit production run and the $1 million price tag of the latter means this is confined to the land of dreams for many supercar buyers.



Nevertheless, the British automotive producer could be working on the rumored successor to the 675 Longtail. Tentatively named 750LT, this could be the prototype we recently



