Lamborghini Huracan Performante Destroys Everything in Sport Auto 2018 Test

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Lamborghini Huracan Performante has won Sport Auto's Best Handling Car 2018 test. And the German automotive magazine has now delivered a piece of footage that document's the Sant'Agata Bolognese's winning run.

That's how we ended up with epic rivalries such as the one between the



Well, for now, none of the machine on the lap time list you'll find at the end of the video matters, at least not as much as the 640 hp Lambo that grabbed the win.



It's especially satysfying to see the Performante climging to the top of the podium since we're looking at a naturally aspirated supercar. With Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche playing the twin-turbo card, Lamborghini remains the only major supercar producer that's entirely comitted to atmospheric engines.



And we have to keep in mind that the Performante has introduced active aerodynamics to the Italian carmaker. We're talking about ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), a feature that we also expect to find on the upcoming Aventador SVJ, which could land at the Geneva Motor Show next month.



As you can imagine, the soundtrack of the spiced-up Huracan blitzing the small French track is just as delicious as the visual side of the stunt. Speaking of which, the onboard camera will allow you to notice more than one tail-out moment.



Of course, if the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS had been included on the list, the results would've probably been different, but this is another story for another time.



