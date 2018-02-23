Porsche Blockchains Cars

autoevolution
 

Making modern day vehicles and the technologies used to control them safer is becoming more important by the day for automakers. As auto software becomes widespread, so must the safeguards are taken to protect car owners from possible wrong doers.
Using blockchain applications for various auto systems is an idea that popped into Porsche’s head and has been announced this week. Together with Berlin-based start-up XAIN, the automaker is trying to become the first ever in the industry to implement and successfully test blockchain in a car.

So far, Porsche managed to test locking and unlocking the vehicle via an app, temporary access authorizations and new business models based on blockchain. The goal, however, is to make the vehicle itself a part of the system, thus allowing it to make a direct offline connection with the apps.

Initial testing showed that using blockchain means the process of opening and closing the car via an app takes only 1.6 seconds, up to six times faster than before.

“We can use blockchain to transfer data more quickly and securely, giving our customers more peace of mind in the future, whether they are charging, parking or need to give a third party, such as a parcel delivery agent, temporary access to the vehicle,” said Oliver Doring, Financial Strategist at Porsche.

Blockchain is a decentralized protocol for data transactions between partners, both more secure and faster than any other technology available. It is the system that forms the basis of modern times ortune-bringers, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The blockchain is hailed as the new form of Internet. It is, in fact, a distributed database, regularly updated and accessible to all those allowed to use it. Blockchain allows storing data needed for this or that process in different locations, at times being hosted by millions of computers simultaneously.
