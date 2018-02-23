Chevy Chase Goes Bananas on a Bridge in Road Rage Incident, Chases Pickup Truck

It’s most recent victim: Chevy Chase. In case you don’t know who that is, ask your parents. They might still know.
Anyways, Fletch got into a rather violent altercation with a not-so-fellow motorist on February 9, on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (a.k.a Tappan Zee) over New York’s Hudson River. Of course, there are two versions of the story, and there’s no telling which one is true.
Version 1 belongs to a 22-year old UPS worker named Michael Landrio. He claims that Chase, a celebrity Landrio, being so young, did not recognize, began flashing the lights on his blue Mercedes for him to get out of the way.
Apparently, he didn’t, so the blue Mercedes
started doing all sorts of dangerous maneuvers behind Landrio’s car, until eventually it managed to block him. “The yelling old guy,
” as the UPS worker described him, got out of the Mercedes and opened the door to Landrio’s car.
A fight ensued, with Chase throwing a punch anywhere but on target. The youngster, being more agile, kicked Chase out of his car and onto the ground.
Version 2 is that of Chevy Chase. The actor says he minded his own business on the same Cuomo Bridge when a pickup truck cut him off. He admits to having flashed his lights, but only to make the other driver stop and assess damages caused by the maneuver, if any.
He followed the pickup truck until it stopped and tried to parley, only to be kicked, out of the blue, down to the ground.
The police version is that, no matter what happened on the road, somebody had to be punished. Because Chase failed to deliver a punch to the intended target, but Landrio didn’t, the youngster was charged with 2nd-degree harassment with physical contact, TMZ
reports.
The 22-year old is now left with one charge and still wondering who the guy he hit was. Because, apparently, after looking Chase up on Google, he still doesn’t have a clue who the actor is.