Cyclist Uses Frame-Mounted Fireworks Launcher Against Biker in Road Rage Fit

Depending on whether you pedal on two wheels or not - even occasionally - whenever there's a conflict between a cyclist and another road user, you tend to side with one or the other right from the start.

Cyclists need to develop a coping mechanism, and while most choose not to linger on these incidents for too long and think happy thoughts instead, others resort to more fiery solutions. Take this guy, for example: he had a DIY fireworks launcher (not that you could have them in any other way than DIY) installed on the frame of his bicycle and a Zippo lighter to get the show running.



We don't really have to tell you just how dangerous this is. There's a reason fireworks are meant to be shot in the air, and that's because they contain small amounts of gunpowder and other explosive substances that go boom. And when they do that next to a person, they can inflict serious burns as well as hearing damage.



However, that doesn't mean we can watch this clip with a straight face. The meticulous way in which he prepares his weapon to deal with that scooter rider he obviously had had an altercation with is just hilarious, but not more so than the simple fact he actually had this contraption built. What was it for because we're pretty sure he wasn't waiting for New Year's Eve.



In the end, his salvo seems to achieve its goal as the motorized vehicle falls to the ground with one of the passengers lying flat and the other running - not exactly for his life, but still. We sincerely hope everyone involved was alright because we'd feel really bad knowing that we laughed at this if there were any parties injured. And we sure as hell can't stop laughing.



