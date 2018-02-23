The Plot Thickens: Possible 2019 Lexus LC F Test Mule Spied In California

Lexus might be busy with the Geneva-bound UX crossover
, but the luxury automaker is also aware that it’s sporting image has been on a downward spiral since the LFA went out of production. This is where the LC comes in on the scene, which is edging closer to the performance-oriented F variation we’ve all been waiting for.
9 photos
In addition to the 5.0-liter V8 of the LC500 and the hybridized V6 of the LC500h, Lexus finds the LC F to be a “good opportunity”
for the brand. The LC Convertible is under consideration too, but the F has priority for reasons that are too obvious to mention once again.
It is also worth highlighting that Lexus is rolling out F 10th Anniversary special editions in Japan and beyond, which is an indicator that the go-faster celebrations have just begun. Whichever point of view you embrace, there’s no hiding the fact that Lexus needs the LC F if it wants to stand a chance against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG
S63 Coupe and BMW M8
.
Lexus Enthusiast
reader Robert submitted photographs of what appears to be the LC F, with the publication also pointing out the possibility of being a test mule of the LC F Sport. The thing is, the differences between regular variants of the LS and the LS F Sport are so small in scope, this prototype is more likely to be the LC F.
Pictured in right-hand drive and with most of its black-painted body shell camouflaged by white decals, the culprit shows off larger air intakes up front, more aggressive-looking side skirts, and a redesigned rear valance panel. The design of the wheels is another tip-off that’s something of utmost interest is going on here.
The matte black parts could be CFRP panels in disguise, but the biggest mystery remains the number of exhaust pipes and the presence of an intercooler behind the spindle grille, elements that can’t be observed in the spy photos published by Lexus Enthusiast.
If the pictured vehicle is indeed the LC F, the range-topping coupe is supposed to pack 4.0 liters twin-turbo V8 goodness
under the hood. Depending on who you ask, the all-new engine should be good for anything between 600 and 630 horsepower.