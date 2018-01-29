autoevolution
 

Lexus President Says LC Convertible Is Possible, LC F Also Considered

Following the LFA, it was hard for Lexus to come up with an indirect successor for the front-engined supercar. The LC is that heir-apparent, and despite the fact it offers less than 500 horsepower from a burbly V8, it’s a fitting range-topper for the brand’s two-door lineup.
Available with the 5.0-liter V8 mentioned in the introduction and a hybrid powertrain that includes a 3.5-liter V6, the LC could use an even more powerful engine. For some time now, word on the street is the F will come to play with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 capable of producing 630 ponies.

That sort of get-up-and-go would make the LC F a proper competitor to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and BMW M8, more so if Lexus works its magic on the dynamic capabilities of the car. A corner-carving grand tourer is a breathtaking proposition, no doubt about that!

A convertible would be welcomed too, more so if you bear in mind Mercedes-Benz has the S-Class Cabriolet and BMW is working 24/7 on the 8 Series Convertible. According to a report published by Auto Express, the LC Convertible isn’t wishful thinking, but also not a priority.

Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus, told the British publication that he hopes to offer a convertible in the nearest of futures. “We are always studying the possibilities. And yes, technically it’s possible,” he added.

What that means is, the LC Convertible would be offered in 500 and 500h flavors if Lexus will ever bring the body style to market. But that’s not all Sawa hopes to achieve with the LC series. The high-performance F also considered, described by the Lexus president as “a good opportunity.”

On a rare occasion of sincerity, Sawa hit the nail on the head about the automaker’s identity. “We used to be the boring brand. But now it is changing, although we have to push continuously or it becomes boring again.” Here’s looking at Sawa and his outlook on the future of Lexus.
