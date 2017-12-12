autoevolution
 

New Lexus LC F Coupe Rumor: 630 HP 4.0L V8 and CFRP

12 Dec 2017, 17:17 UTC ·
by
Rumors regarding the LC F are intensifying, which suggests it really might happen. The flagship coupe could even have more power than all of its German rivals.
More and more Japanese publications are stating that a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will be found under the hood, rivaling matching Porsche, Audi and Mercedes-AMG in displacement. But while old stories put the output at 600, a new interview with a supposed Lexus insider puts the figure at 630 HP, according to Holiday Auto.

Nobody has yet seen this mystery car, and that's because road testing is supposed to start in the fall of 2018. Meanwhile, sales are targetted to start sometime in 2019.

However, the story doesn't end there. Apparently, the LC F brief calls for 7% weight savings from a set of CFRP body components. That's a lot, suggesting most of the exterior body components will use the material. That said, it's not going to blow your mind with how light it is. And if they don't fit AWD, the numbers aren't going to be crazy.

Lexus is famous for making the LFA supercar out of carbon fiber at a dedicated facility. However, the F version will roll off the same assembly line as the regular LC 500 and 500h. That suggests the Japanese luxury automaker has streamlined the fabrication of CFRP components, which could be used on other cars. There's that rumor about a twin-turbo V8 sedan, after all!

The performance version of the LC is said to be very expensive too, about 54% more so. While the 5-liter model currently costs 13 million yen, the twin-turbo monster will be 20 million. So in the United States, it's going to be around $150,000 by our calculations, placing it dangerously close to the base AMG GT, the cheapest McLaren models or the 911 GTS.

Besides the AMG GT, we think the big rival for the LC F will be BMW's new M8 flagship, with AWD and upwards of 600 HP.
