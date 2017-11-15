autoevolution
 

Seven-Seat RX Confirmed: 2018 Lexus RXL Coming To 2017 L.A. Auto Show

The fourth-generation RX is in production since 2015 for the 2016 model year. And the RX has one flaw in this SUV-driven market: the number of seats. We’ve all been wondering when will Lexus launch the long-wheelbase RX the carparazzi have been spying for two years now, and as it happens, the 2018 RXL will go official later this month in L.A.
Mark your calendar for November 29, 2017, for that’s when the RX 350L will shine under the bright lights of the Los Angeles Convention Center. “How can the top-selling Lexus RX get even better? Make more of it,” says Lexus. And by that, the luxury division of Toyota refers to seven seats instead of the five featured in the RX. At some point during the 2018 model year or maybe for 2019, the RX 350L will be joined by the RX 450hL.

Teased by an image depicting the passenger-side taillight and RX 350L badging, the newcomer appears to bear the exact same exterior elements as the RX. Lexus has been spied testing the RX facelift earlier in 2017, though it remains to be seen when the mid-cycle refresh will be applied to the mid-size crossover utility vehicle. The compact-sized NX went on sale for 2015 and was updated for 2018, which means that the RX is next for 2019.

Both the RX 350L and RX450hL are powered by the 2GR-FKS engine, a 3.5-liter V6 that develops 295 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid, on the other hand, cranks things up to 308 hp (combined). And being a hybrid, it chugs gas with greater moderation than the ICE-only RX 350L. Fuel economy figures, however, have yet to be published.

On that note, will Lexus manage to dent the sales of the Acura MDX and other premium-/luxury-oriented crossovers in the segment? With the RX posting a 4 percent gain in October 2017 compared to October 2016, you can bet that Lexus can do it.
