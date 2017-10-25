autoevolution
 

Lexus LS+ Concept Isn’t The Twin-Turbo V8-powered LS F We Were Expecting

25 Oct 2017, 8:39 UTC ·
by
Everyone was expecting Lexus to take on the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show with the long-anticipated LS F. But instead of a twin-turbo V8 under the hood, the LS+ Concept is all about technological excellence and sci-fi styling.
First things first, there’s no charging port door present on the awe-inspiring body shell. Only a gas tank cap cover is featured on the left-hand rear quarter panel, which is our only clue about what hides under the skin. On that subject, Lexus “forgot” to detail what powertrain the LS+ Concept uses for propulsion.

What Lexus did mention, however, is that the LS+ Concept is equipped with the latest and the greatest self-driving systems developed by the Japanese automaker, equipment that will be applied to production models from 2020 onward. All of these autonomous driving technologies are referred by Lexus as “Highway Teammate.” While it doesn’t sound exactly appealing, the Highway Teammate suite is designed to do pretty much all the driving on the highway.

Automating merging and exiting, lane changing, keeping the car in the selected lane, maintaining a gap to the vehicle in front, there’s a lot the LS+ Concept can do when left to its own devices. What’s more, the electronic brain of the car “can communicate with a data center to update its systems' software, allowing new functions to be added.” Over-the-air software updates aren’t all that new in the industry, Tesla paving the way with the Model S in this regard.

Technology, however, can be only so emotional. The real party piece of the LS+ Concept is the styling, which Lexus says it’s based on the “L-finesse design philosophy.” The Spindle Grille is the highlight as far as the exterior is concerned, boasting a large grille shutter, laser-lit headlights and taillights, as well as video cameras instead of side mirrors. This motif is also present on the Mazda Vision Coupe Concept, which previews the next generation of the Kodo – Soul Of Motion design language.
