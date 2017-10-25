Mazda Vision Coupe Concept Takes Kodo - Soul Of Motion Design To The Next Level

Back in 2015, the Tokyo Motor Show saw Mazda
introduce the RX-Vision Concept, a peek at the Japanese automaker’s RX-9 rotary-powered sports car. Two years later, the 45th Tokyo Motor Show welcomes the Vision Coupe Concept, which sounds better than RX-Vision v2.0 or Vision Sedan Concept.
Don’t let the name fool you; this baby has four doors of the pillarless flavor, and it makes do without side mirrors
. Instead, a couple of small cameras attached to the front doors in the area next to the A-pillars serve as substitutes. As if that wasn’t sci-fi enough, you’ll be hard pressed to find any door handle whatsoever on the bite-the-back-of-your-hand alluring Vision Coupe Concept.
The interior is a mix of old-school and modern, featuring gorgeous wood and leather and an infotainment display that blends into the dashboard. The gear lever is that of an automatic transmission
, and it complements the three-spoke steering wheel like a charm. A quick glimpse at the tachometer reveals that it goes up to 8,000 rpm, but the redline appears to kick in at the 6,500 rpm mark.
In comparison to the 2019 Mazda3
-previewing Kai Concept, the Vision Coupe’s powertrain hasn’t been detailed by the Japanese automaker. It’s safe to assume, however, that internal combustion is what makes the coupe-like four-door sedan tick, more so if you take into consideration there’s no charging port door to be seen on the Kodo – Soul Of Motion design-infused body shell.
Mazda doesn’t plan to put the Vision Coupe into production, but the concept serves as a foretaste of models to come from the Japanese automaker. Namely, the 2020 Mazda6 sedan, which is rumored to go rear-wheel-drive and share its platform with the RX-9, as well as the RX-9. Mazda offered confirmation over confirmation on its next-generation rotary sports car
, though we’ll have to wait a little longer until the successor to the RX-8 and RX-7 is set to go official.