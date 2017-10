Mazda Vision Coupe Concept Takes Kodo - Soul Of Motion Design To The Next Level

Don’t let the name fool you; this baby has four doors of the pillarless flavor, and it makes do without side mirrors . Instead, a couple of small cameras attached to the front doors in the area next to the A-pillars serve as substitutes. As if that wasn’t sci-fi enough, you’ll be hard pressed to find any door handle whatsoever on the bite-the-back-of-your-hand alluring Vision Coupe Concept.The interior is a mix of old-school and modern, featuring gorgeous wood and leather and an infotainment display that blends into the dashboard. The gear lever is that of an automatic transmission , and it complements the three-spoke steering wheel like a charm. A quick glimpse at the tachometer reveals that it goes up to 8,000 rpm, but the redline appears to kick in at the 6,500 rpm mark.In comparison to the 2019 Mazda3 -previewing Kai Concept, the Vision Coupe’s powertrain hasn’t been detailed by the Japanese automaker. It’s safe to assume, however, that internal combustion is what makes the coupe-like four-door sedan tick, more so if you take into consideration there’s no charging port door to be seen on the Kodo – Soul Of Motion design-infused body shell.Mazda doesn’t plan to put the Vision Coupe into production, but the concept serves as a foretaste of models to come from the Japanese automaker. Namely, the 2020 Mazda6 sedan, which is rumored to go rear-wheel-drive and share its platform with the RX-9, as well as the RX-9. Mazda offered confirmation over confirmation on its next-generation rotary sports car , though we’ll have to wait a little longer until the successor to the RX-8 and RX-7 is set to go official.