Mercedes-AMG GT C vs. Lexus LC 500: Who Wins the Beauty Padgent?

18 Oct 2017, 15:14 UTC ·
by
Comparing cars that shouldn't compete is a time-honored tradition at TFL, so we're not surprised to see the Lexus LC 500 going up against the Mercedes-AMG GT C.
The Lexus is a four-seat coupe with a naturally-aspirated 5-liter V8 engine. It's fast, sure, but its main role is to showcase what Lexus can do regarding design and quality. Secondly, it's a GT car, comfortable on longer journeys and best enjoyed at 7/10. If you expect it to set your pants on fire, you'd better light them yourself.t

The GT C is a roadster version of the popular GT, which The Fast Lane Car says competes with the Porsche 911 Carrera S. So why compare it to a relaxed Lexus that doesn't even have a folding roof?

There's also a significant gap in price between these two, as the GT C costs about $50,000 more than the reasonable Japanese car. Do they have in common the fact that both represent the best tech the respective companies can bring to the 2018 model year? Well, yes and no.

The C does indeed pack 550 HP and the novel rear-wheel steering feature. But Lexus isn't trying to play the same game. There's no question that the LC 500 would be way slower around a track. However, there's an F version reportedly on its way. Mercedes also makes several other GT models, some of which come much closer to what the Lexus is offering.

So why then are we sharing this video? Because of the eye candy that's in it. If you're looking to spend upwards of $100,000 on a brand new weekend toy, the chances of seeing the LC 500 together with any AMG GT are pretty rare.

The updated styling of the GT C is a little much, but then so is the spindle grille. In most areas, Mercedes has the technological advantage, but the latest Apple watch does everything, yet you still can't wear to a formal event.

