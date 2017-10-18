2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO Spied With Different Brakes And Camouflaged Front Fenders

But first, a quick history lesson. The R35 touched down in 2007, underpinned by the Nissan PM (Premium Midship) platform. Facelifted in 2011, the GT-R ushered in the NISMO
in the model year 2015, then the NISMO N-Attack special edition followed. At last, the 2017 model year saw the GT-R being facelifted once more, including the NISMO. The thing is, look closely at the spied NISMO.
Yup, that’s the GT-R on steroids we all know and love despite the mind-boggling suggested retail price of $174,990. On closer inspection, however, you will notice this pre-production NISMO features a different braking system. Although the drilled discs are virtually unchanged, the calipers aren’t painted bronze. And as far as the white-painted front calipers are concerned, they appear to be somewhat bigger than the bronze units of the 2017 GT-R NISMO.
There’s also the matter of the front fenders, which hide something under two pieces of white camouflage. Could those be fender louvers, also known as vents which help with aerodynamics and cooling? Well, we will find out for sure in the coming weeks, probably as soon as the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
.
If this isn’t a revival of the N-Attack
, then Nissan is likely to update the GT-R NISMO with the go-faster goodies mentioned above. And bearing in mind most of Nissan’s U.S. lineup has entered the 2018 model year, the GT-R and NISMO are next in line.
Engine modifications are unlikely, with Nissan expected to carry on using the twin-turbo V6 we all know and love. In NISMO specification
, the 3.8-liter VR38DETT produces 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque. No wonder then why this thing is immensely quick.