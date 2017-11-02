autoevolution
 

2018 Lexus LS Is "Half Baked," Says Consumer Reports

2 Nov 2017, 21:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new Lexus LS looked like a home run from the platform and technology point of view. However, the Japanese flagship sedan has received more criticism than any other Consumer Report reviewee in recent history.
17 photos
Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8Spyshots: 2019 Lexus LS F Spotted, Could Pack Twin-Turbo V8
Lexus has built its reputation on solid reliability and bolder-than-average design. The LS should have those, but they mean nothing if the technology package is frustrating.

Like most modern flagships, the LS is a techfest, crammed with more features then we'd ever want to count. However, Consumer Reports suggests some of them are really bad. It's not a problem of the learning curb being steep like in rival German models. No, making simple alterations requires your entire concentration, as even changing the temperature is tone through the trackpad.

This takes things to another level of driver distraction. Sure, lots of cars have the temperature controls in menus, but they use touchscreens.

Maybe Lexus can do a quick facelift after one model year, as Honda did with the Civic, because the LS isn't all bad. The seats are nicely trimmed and the reclining rear ones "make you feel like a Fortune 500 CEO."

At first glance, this is a car for those who would preferably be chauffeured, as the full-size sedan has a 123-inch wheelbase is 1.3 inches longer even than the long-wheelbase 2017 model. But headroom is apparently an issue for taller people.

There are other cool features, but CR believes they have a subpar implementation. No problems with the engine though, as the 416 horsepower turbo'd V6 moves the car effortlessly. Thanks to the chassis shared with the LC coupe, this flagship sedan was surprisingly good at cornering. And even though the shifter isn't intuitive, the transmission works very smoothly.

So if Lexus hadn't tried to reinvent climate control, this might have been a great review. Come on Lexus, trackpads are bad on laptops too, so don't put one on a car.

2018 Lexus LS Lexus Consumer Reports
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
LEXUS models:
LEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryLEXUS LCLEXUS LC LuxuryLEXUS LXLEXUS LX Large SUVAll LEXUS models  