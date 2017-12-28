autoevolution
 

Lexus Drops Price Of RX 450h At The Expense Of Standard Equipment

28 Dec 2017, 16:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Now in its fourth generation, the RX is fresh from ushering in the RXL at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Because of the seven-seat variant, the five-seat RX will go through some changes for the 2018 model year, chief among which is the starting price of $46,690 for the eco-minded RX 450h.
22 photos
2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut2018 Lexus RX 350L and RX450hL Make LA Debut
The most expensive powertrain of the Japanese automaker’s best-selling utility vehicle is $7,340 cheaper than the equivalent RX 450h for the 2017 model year, which begs the question, how come? According to Cars Direct, the revisioned price includes the $995 destination charge, and as expected, the list of standard equipment suffered a few changes as well.

The report states that “leather and heated/ventilated seats are no longer standard. Both now require you to first add $640 for the heated & ventilated seats, then $1,110 for the Premium Package.” As if that wasn’t enough, the Premium Package requires the customer to specify the moonroof, which adds $1,350 to the price. Satellite navigation? That’s no longer available as standard, but as an optional extra priced at $2,120.

Repackaging extends to safety equipment, for blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert now cost $1,065. Alas, the catch is that the 2018 price is actually an improvement of $1,055 compared to last year’s sticker. You can thank the beancounters at Lexus for dreaming up such a strategy. At the end of the day, however, some customers don’t want all those features from the get-go, which is why the model year change is a-OK with them.

On the other hand, who the hell doesn’t want heated and ventilated seats in a premium SUV? It will be interesting to wait and see how many people would fool themselves into thinking that they can do without such an essential feature in order to save a few bucks on their next luxo-SUV. If it were your money, what would you do given these circumstances?
2018 Lexus RX price 2018 Lexus RXL Lexus RX SUV Lexus US
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
LEXUS models:
LEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryAll LEXUS models  