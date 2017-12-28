Lexus Drops Price Of RX 450h At The Expense Of Standard Equipment

The most expensive powertrain of the Japanese automaker’s best-selling utility vehicle is $7,340 cheaper than the equivalent RX 450h for the 2017 model year, which begs the question, how come? According to Cars Direct
, the revisioned price includes the $995 destination charge, and as expected, the list of standard equipment suffered a few changes as well.
The report states that “leather and heated/ventilated seats are no longer standard. Both now require you to first add $640 for the heated & ventilated seats, then $1,110 for the Premium Package.”
As if that wasn’t enough, the Premium Package requires the customer to specify the moonroof, which adds $1,350 to the price. Satellite navigation
? That’s no longer available as standard, but as an optional extra priced at $2,120.
Repackaging extends to safety equipment, for blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert now cost $1,065. Alas, the catch is that the 2018 price is actually an improvement of $1,055 compared to last year’s sticker. You can thank the beancounters at Lexus
for dreaming up such a strategy. At the end of the day, however, some customers don’t want all those features from the get-go, which is why the model year change is a-OK with them.
On the other hand, who the hell doesn’t want heated and ventilated seats in a premium SUV
? It will be interesting to wait and see how many people would fool themselves into thinking that they can do without such an essential feature in order to save a few bucks on their next luxo-SUV
. If it were your money, what would you do given these circumstances?