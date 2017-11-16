autoevolution
 

Why the Lexus LC 500 Is the Everyday Version of the LFA Supercar

We wanted to call the LC 500 the sportscar successor to the LFA supercar. That would have started a riot among the fanatics who consider the latter to be the work of the racing gods.
But think about it; the Japanese made the LFA as a way to prove to the Germans that they too could eventually make flagship machines, and the LC 500 is really the first of them.

Mercedes-AMG is probably the company that sells the most cars in this super sportscar category. They like to tinker and update their designs constantly. By contrast, the Lexus way of doing things is to work on something until they think it's ready. The LFA and LC 500 Share Attention to Detail
The story of how the LFA took ten years to develop needs no re-telling. Half-way through the project, they decided aluminum construction wouldn't cut it, so they switched to carbon. This required a dedicated fiber waver and several new techniques.

Sure, the LC 500 isn't carbon-tubbed. But it required the same kind of attention to detail. This shows in the futuristic styling copied almost entirely from the LF LC concept. However, just like LS flagship sedan, the LC's navigation is crap, plus it's a little overweight.

Despite this, Car Advice says the 1.9-ton grips and goes on the race track because it's been benchmarked against things like the Porsche 911. We'll put this in our Top 3 best LC 500 videos. However, if you want to know more about what made the LFA special, we recommend brother DeMuro's gospel.

Styling is apparently one thing that links these two cars, which are separated by seven years. Sure, the LC 500 looks more subtle, but it's also got slimmer LED headlights and cool active aero.

After watching the video, we realized that Lexus has a unique engine sound philosophy, so we found a rev battle between the old 4.8-liter V10 and the new 5.0-liter V8.

