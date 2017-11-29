autoevolution
 

2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles

29 Nov 2017, 21:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Are you a little bit selfish? Then you're probably going to love the 2018 Lexus LX 570, which can now seat only five people.
13 photos
2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles
The model has just made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, another Lexus newcomer. More on that later. What you guys need to know is that the 5-seat LX is great if you want a traditional luxury, but cargo is your main priority.

By ditching the third row of seats, Lexus was able to increase space to 50.5 cubic feet behind the second row. By comparison, even with the last row folded flat, the 7-seater can only do 44.7 cubic feet and is a little bit trickier to load. Oddly, the idea came not from within the company, but from customers who wanted a conversion, saying they don't use the last row. Instead, they needed space for bikes, other sports equipment or larger dogs.

Another difference is that it costs $84,980 (plus $1,195 destination), about five grand cheaper than before. We thus see it as becoming the most popular LX model.

They didn't skimp on equipment either. In fact, it's so well equipped that you only need to order special paint, unlike some of its German rivals that need copious quantities of options.

A roof rack is standard, so you can carry even more stuff. The 2018 LX 570 also has 20-inch wheels, LED lights, leather seats, a four-zone automatic climate control system, and a power moonroof. On the safety side, we have parking assist, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, and the Lexus Safety System+ pack.

No matter how many seats your LX 570 has, it's still powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine making 383-hp and 403 lb-ft (545 Nm) of torque. It's hooked up to permanent four-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Despite weighing as much as a rhino, it will still do 60 in 7.3 seconds while returning 18 mpg highway. Well... not at the same time.
2018 Lexus LX Lexus LX 570 Lexus 2017 LA Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LEXUS models:
LEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS GSLEXUS GS LuxuryAll LEXUS models  