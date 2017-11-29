2018 Lexus LX Debuts With 5-Seat Option in Los Angeles

The model has just made its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, another Lexus newcomer. More on that later. What you guys need to know is that the 5-seat LX is great if you want a traditional luxury, but cargo is your main priority.
By ditching the third row of seats, Lexus was able to increase space to 50.5 cubic feet behind the second row. By comparison, even with the last row folded flat, the 7-seater can only do 44.7 cubic feet and is a little bit trickier to load. Oddly, the idea came not from within the company, but from customers who wanted a conversion, saying they don't use the last row. Instead, they needed space for bikes, other sports equipment or larger dogs.
Another difference is that it costs $84,980 (plus $1,195 destination), about five grand cheaper than before. We thus see it as becoming the most popular LX model.
They didn't skimp on equipment either. In fact, it's so well equipped that you only need to order special paint, unlike some of its German rivals that need copious quantities of options.
A roof rack is standard, so you can carry even more stuff. The 2018 LX 570
also has 20-inch wheels, LED lights, leather seats, a four-zone automatic climate control system, and a power moonroof. On the safety side, we have parking assist, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, and the Lexus Safety System+ pack.
No matter how many seats your LX 570 has, it's still powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine making 383-hp and 403 lb-ft (545 Nm) of torque. It's hooked up to permanent four-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Despite weighing as much as a rhino, it will still do 60 in 7.3 seconds while returning 18 mpg highway. Well... not at the same time.