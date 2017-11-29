autoevolution
 

2019 Subaru Ascent Looks Like a Rival for the Honda Pilot

29 Nov 2017, 11:43 UTC ·
by
Just as promised, Subaru has revealed the all-new Ascent at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. This all-important model is its most substantial SUV/crossover yet, and it will compete directly with the Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas.
It looks exactly as a Subaru should - slightly ugly, but loveable. The front end has something from the Legacy's recent refresh with those C-shaped headlights that are supposed to resemble pistons moving inside a boxer engine. The middle is just a typical 3-row crossover while the back borrows a bit from the Forester.

This 8-seat vehicle rides on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform. At 196.8 inches overall, there's room enough for lots of dogs and about 19 cup holders.

The engine isn't the V6 you probably expected. Instead, Subaru takes hints from the CX-9 and adopts a 2.4-liter four-banger with direct fuel injection and a twin-scroll turbocharger. Subaru says it's good for 260 hp at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque between 2,000 and 4,800 rpm. The only gearbox available is your usual CVT that can mimic an 8-speed automatic. Do we need to tell you that it has AWD?

Starting in the low-$30,000 range, the Ascent will be available next summer in Base, Premium, Limited, and Touring trim levels.

The standard one comes with Subaru’s EyeSight system with automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist, a 6.5-inch touchscreen (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included), three-zone climate and 18-inch wheels.

The Premium adds a bigger 8-inch screen, built-in WiFi, heated mirrors and safety features like Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert plus Reverse Automatic Braking. The Limited is where things become more premium, with keyless entry, push-button start, leather and bigger wheels. Finally, there's the Ascent Touring with satin silver wing mirrors, chrome trim and a 14-speaker sound system made by Harman Kardon.
